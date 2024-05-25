NBA Draft Watch: Cavaliers get the steal of the draft in new mock draft
With the Cleveland Cavaliers' offseason underway, the NBA Draft will be the first opportunity for the team to add to their talented young core this summer.
At the 20th overall pick, the Cavaliers miss out on the lottery but have a wealth of proven prospects who can add to the team's floor spacing and defensive needs. With a loaded depth of undersized wings and guards, the Cavs must target taller forwards who can offer a fresh approach to the rotation and contribute in year one.
While non-lottery picks can often be dismissed in the league, teams building toward contention can find developed players with little risk attached in the mid-to-late-first round range. While their ceilings are not as high as the top prospects, they likely already know how to make winning basketball plays and enter at an older age with more experience.
With the NBA Draft Combine finished, NBA Mock Drafts are beginning to form a clearer picture of where a player may land in June. For the Cavaliers, both CBS Sports and Bleacher Report are suggesting the same 23-year-old forward should join Cleveland basketball after a successful campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Can the Cavaliers find a steal of the draft in Tristan da Silva?
Germany-born sharpshooting forward Tristan da Silva raised his draft stock after a tremendous performance in the NCAA season. CBS Sports listed the senior as the 10th-best small forward in the draft, a position of serious need for the Cavaliers. Standing at 6-foot 9-inches, da Silva would be the tallest small forward in Cleveland's rotation if he joined the Wine and Gold.
Both CBS and Bleacher Report highlighted da Silva's elite three-point shooting. Last season, he shot 39.5 percent from deep and added 16 points and 2.4 assists to his output on average each game. B/R compared him to Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles, noting that while his athletic abilities are roughly average, his shotmaking and defensive abilities make him an intriguing talent for later in the first round.
The comparison to Lyles may sell da Silva short, though. While he does not possess elite athletic ability, his ballhandling and scoring off the break showcase an added layer of versatility that Lyles has not provided in his career. Tristan uses his strength to absorb contract on a drive and his height to reach the rim and provide inside scoring alongside his three-point shot. If da Silva joined the Cavaliers and added better scoring in the post to his skillset, he could become a long-term piece in Cleveland's core.
Considering Cleveland's dismal 31.5 three-point percentage in the playoffs, da Silva could be a positive impact player in his rookie year, elevating the Cavaliers' perimeter presence as a stretch forward with the size to play in either forward spot. Additionally, B/R complimented da Silva's innate basketball IQ, furthering the potential for him to become an immediate contributor in the Association.
With a lethal outside shot already developed, da Silva has added a knack for driving to the hoop when defenders over-commit to a closeout, using his size and intelligence to finish around the rim both off layups and silky post finishes. His inside scoring is not as polished as his shooting, but he will likely only improve with time. Both as a catch-and-shoot threat and capable slasher, da Silva offers the Cavaliers an ideal fit for their remaining needs.
Last season with the Buffaloes, da Silva showcased a talent for shot creation but also decisive moves off the ball, moving through extra screens to get an open shot on the wing. If da Silva's shot and defense can translate to the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers could get the steal of the draft. Although he is older than the favorite coming rookies, contending NBA squads have found high-level players in older prospects.
Namely, the Miami Heat added the then-23-year-old Jaime Jaquez, Jr. in the middle of the first round last draft. Jaquez fit in with the Heat instantly, answering many of their questions and needs as a strong forward with plenty of ways to impact winning. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, the lack of expected superstar potential in this year's draft means nothing. The draft pool is filled with great complementary players, making this summer's draft night a massive opportunity for the Cavaliers to add another core player on a team-friendly contract.
With da Silva's recent rise, he may end up being selected ahead of the Cavaliers' spot. If he is available, though, Cleveland would likely be happy with what Tristan da Silva can provide to their forward rotation.