Draft Watch: Best rookie prospect at each position for Cleveland Cavaliers
Center - DaRon Holmes II, Dayton Flyers
Finally, Dayton Flyer DaRon Holmes II may be the best possible draft target for the Cavaliers at any position. In three seasons at Dayton, the Arizona-born big improved season-by-season as an overall impact player. In his freshman season, Holmes shot 14.3 percent from deep on 0.2 attempts per game. By his junior year, he leaped to 38.6 percent on 2.5 attempts on average. Holmes' NBA viability depends on his ability to sustain his improvement on the perimeter, but his size and defensive versatility still make Holmes an exciting prospect for Cleveland.
Over the past few weeks, Holmes has gained traction online as a promising rookie based on his Junior season numbers. With averages of 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game and a lengthy highlight reel, Holmes has been projected to land anywhere between the late lottery to the second round. Holmes could become a hidden gem in the draft if his shooting and defense translate. If so, the Cavaliers could place Holmes in the frontcourt alongside Mobley as a long-term partner and future replacement for Jarrett Allen.
Given Holmes' recent rise, the Cavaliers may have to trade up if they hope to land Holmes. The latest rumors and news surrounding Cleveland's draft intentions suggest they will target a frontcourt talent, making Holmes and other centers likely targets. Since pairing Mobley and Allen, the Cavs have not found a consistent backup center, and this year's free agency class does not offer may solutions, especially if Cleveland wants a floor spacer. Adding Holmes or another floor-spacing big man may be the best opportunity for the Cavaliers this June.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been named as a team looking to jump up in the draft, but regardless of when they select, these five prospects could make a lasting impression on the organization for years to come.