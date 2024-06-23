Draft Watch: Best rookie prospect at each position for Cleveland Cavaliers
Power Forward - Tyler Smith, G-League Ignite
Joining the final rookie class to emerge from the now defunct G-League Ignite, Tyler Smith projects to become a modern NBA stretch big. In his lone year with the Ignite, Smith garnered plenty of interest across the league with his explosive athleticism, strength and shooting prowess. Still, Smith has rarely been viewed as a lottery pick due to some glaring flaws in his game.
Offensively, Smith checks every box the Cavaliers could ask of a frontcourt shooter. Standing at 6-foot 11-inches, Smith is a surprisingly agility for his size both with and without the ball in his hands. Coming off the Ignite bench, Smith provided an average of 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 block in 22 minutes per game. He shot 36.4 percent from deep on high volume, suggesting potential for a long NBA career as a modern big man.
Smith's offensive game deserves respect and intrigue, but Cyro Asseso de Choch of HoopsHype wrote on Smith's need for defensive improvement. Last season, the Ignite were not known for their defensive intensity, and Smith did little to remedy this problem. HoopsHype noted that Smith shows defensive switchability, but he lacks the knowledge of defensive schemes and rebounding intensity needed to become a reliable defender yet.
With the Cavaliers, though, Smith's defensive limitations could be masked by Mobley's dominance as Smith learns and develops his defensive talent. Cleveland would need Smith to commit to his growth, though, especially on the boards. The Cavs have struggled to consistently out-rebound opponents, and Smith can help alleviate this flaw if he is willing to commit wholeheartedly.
Should the Cavaliers add Smith to the team, he would need time to develop before he can handle heavy minutes in the nightly rotation. Still, bringing Smith off the bench for roughly 12-15 minutes per game could vary Cleveland's offense and add a floor spacer next to whichever center is on the court at the moment. In certain configurations, Smith could also run the five spot in a five-out scheme.