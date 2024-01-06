2024 NBA Draft Watch: Cleveland Cavaliers' early shortlist of promising talents
With a swarm of NBA mock drafts emerging recently, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been connected to a vast array of prospects and skillsets.
Over the franchise's history with draft night, they have had their fair share of homerun selections, including current stars Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, and plenty of historically forgettable homemade disasters.
In last year's draft, the Cavaliers selected Emoni Bates at forty-ninth overall and signed breakout rookie star Craig Porter, Jr. following draft night. As a young team with high hopes of future contention, every draft night holds the potential to be an era-defining moment. While Cleveland will not hold a lottery pick if they reach the playoffs, the NBA has seen an increasing number of high-level talents discovered later in the night.
Why this draft matters for the Cavaliers
With a star-studded and deep roster already, the Cavaliers might not feel overly concerned about this year's underwhelming draft class. Still, Cleveland's 2024 first-round pick will be the last time they have full control over their own selection until the end of the decade.
In the 2022 blockbuster deal that brought Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs, Cleveland included their 2025, 2027 and 2029 unprotected first-round picks and their a pick swap in 2026 and 2028. They also sent their 2023 rookie Ochai Agbaji to the Utah Jazz, meaning the Cavaliers practically forfeited nearly half of their first-round picks in this decade.
Cleveland is not likely to land a generational superstar with a late first-round pick, but they cannot afford to regret their choice this summer. These four prospects deserve consideration from the Cavaliers as draft night approaches.