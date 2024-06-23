Draft Watch: Best rookie prospect at each position for Cleveland Cavaliers
Small Forward: Tristan da Silva, Colorado
Another international prospect, Tristan da Silva joined the Colorado Buffaloes. After four seasons in college, da Silva enters the Draft as one of the best shooters available. As a 23-year-old prospect, his draft value is not as high as younger options, including his teammate Cody Williams. Because of this, da Silva will likely fall outside of the lottery, but he has gained interest from other franchises ahead of the Cavs. Drafting da Silva is not a guarantee for the Cavaliers with his NBA-ready skillset, but he would be the best option at SF if left on the board at 20.
The 6-foot-9 forward connected 38.6 percent from three-point range across his four seasons at Colorado, making him one of the most proven shooters in the draft. He averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals as a starter in his final season with the Buffaloes. With the Cavaliers, da Silva could be a perfect combo forward to stretch the floor and provide extra size against more physical opponents.
Despite his exciting shooting, da Silva is not viewed as a perfect prospect. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype noted da Silva limited athletic ability, lack of explosive ability around the rim and underwhelming rebounding totals for a player of his size. In the NBA, da Silva will likely play a specific role as an off-ball knockdown shooter but will not play a pivotal on-ball role on offense. Regardless of his limitations, many aspiring contending franchises will highly value da Silva as a low-usage wing with size and decent overall defensive chops.