NBA Cup: Cleveland Cavaliers In-Season Tournament group rivals revealed
With a new draw format, the NBA has announced the six groups to rival each other for the second Emirates NBA Cup, placing the Cleveland Cavaliers into East Group C.
The second In-Season Tournament begins November 12, 2024 as all 30 franchises compete in six groups of five teams over the fall and winter months. Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs will compete against the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.
Last season, the six groups were curated based on regular season record from the year prior. This year, though, the NBA instituted a draw system that randomly selected teams within each conference. The drawing still factored in the team record.
With the reigning NBA Champions in Cleveland's group, the Cavs will face steep competition on their path to the NBA Cup. Outside of the Celtics, though, the Cavaliers' rivals are significantly easier targets. The Chicago Bulls have initiated a long-awaited rebuild following a DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings, the Atlanta Hawks traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards have begun prioritizing future assets over win-now moves.
Barring a significant change, the Cavs stand as the clear-cut second-best team in their group and could fight for a wild card spot into the knockout rounds. Last tournament, the Cavs finished second in the first round with a 3-1 record against the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks. Despite Boston's inclusion this season, the Cavaliers' competition is an easier path forward.
How the NBA In-Season Tournament Works
Starting in November, each group competes with one another over four games (two at home and two away) for the best record among the five. The best record of each group, alongside the two best second-place teams, compete in a single-elimination bracket tournament until one team from each conference is left standing. Those final two squads compete in Las Vegas, Nevada for the Emirates NBA Cup.
In the inaugural tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers battled Cleveland's group rival Indiana Pacers. The Lakers shined in the spotlight with a squad of veteran talent and star power against a young and inexperienced Indiana team. Cavaliers legend and four-time NBA Champion LeBron James took home the first-ever In-Season Tournament MVP for his efforts to lead the Lakers to the gold.
With the tournament taking place a few months into the season, the group stage will serve as a testing ground for the Cavaliers' new-look offense under Kenny Atkinson and his staff. Despite the tournament not affecting the postseason, the high-stakes competition led to a playoff atmosphere with ruckus crowds and stiff competition. Should the Cavs stay healthy, the tournament will be the first opportunity to witness the core's viability with one another under a new coach.
The group play schedule has yet to be released, but the Cleveland Cavaliers will begin their second opportunity toward the NBA Cup with raised expectations after re-signing Donovan Mitchell to a three-year max contract extension. With an All-NBA superstar at the helm and a reluctance to make significant changes this offseason, the Cavs will be expected to contend for the gold this year.