Why bringing LeBron James back to the Cavaliers is a misguided move this summer
Endless rumors have followed the Cleveland Cavaliers since their second-round exit in the postseason, ranging from the inevitable dismissal of coach J.B. Bickerstaff to the outlandish near impossibilities.
Surprisingly, Cleveland's offseason has led to fewer and fewer rumors surrounding Donovan Mitchell as his likely incoming contract extension has made rival franchises change their mind in targeting the All-NBA guard. Instead, the Cavaliers' offseason possibilities have revolved around adding another solidified star next to Mitchell to bring the Cavs back to Finals contention.
With Darius Garland's Cavaliers future becoming more confusing by the day, the potential for a new star duo in Cleveland remains the top story of their summer. Numerous star targets have been linked to the Cavs, but the front office has maintained a desire to retain their core four. Still, rival teams will call and attempt to change Cleveland's mind. Both Garland and Jarrett Allen have garnered significant interest across the Association with Mitchell and Evan Mobley the only two players viewed as truly untouchable.
Among the rumored trade candidates, most have been high-end two-way wings. Initially, Brandon Ingram became the top name associated with the Cavaliers, but later reports suggested the team has little interest in the former All-Star. Alongside Ingram, Paul George, Mikal Bridges and others have been suggested. As always, though, one legend has had his name in rumor mill to make a second return to Cleveland and begin a third stint. But, this time, the Cavaliers may want to steer clear of the best player in franchise history in place of Garland.
Why the Cleveland Cavaliers should not trade Darius Garland for LeBron James this summer
Realistically, the Cavaliers have a path to bringing LeBron James back to his home state for one final run to add another ring to his legacy. With uncertainty surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers, James' impending free agency options could include a return to Northeast Ohio. Trading the sunny California weather for the ever-changing midwest climate will not be the main attraction for James, but playing alongside Mitchell could be.
Suggesting any franchise ignores the possibility of adding LeBron James to their core would be a statement only made by executives who have never watched a full NBA game. For the Cavaliers, though, swapping Garland for James would be a misguided decision.
The problem in adding James is not because of his offense, ball dominance or shooting. Despite his age, James is still one of the greatest players in the league. In spurts, James can still stun onlookers with his an athletic burst to the rim and strength. He has added a steady three-point shot to his arsenal, as well, and is still one of the league's premier playmakers. All of these traits make James a perfect acquisition for the Cavaliers, but his role on defense would hinder the Cleveland squad.
At 39 years old, the 4-time NBA Champion would not fit into Cleveland's starting lineup as it currently stands. Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, James has maintained his greatness but has lost some of his defensive speed and athleticism. James still averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds, shooting a career-high 41 percent from deep on 5.1 attempts per game. There is no signs that James will slow down offensively, but his perimeter defense leaves questions for the Cavs to answer.
For most of James' tenure in LA, he has served as either a point guard or power forward rather than a small forward. As James ages, he has transitioned into a frontcourt player. While the Cavs have maintained one of the best frontcourt defenses with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, they need greater wing defenders on the perimeter who can keep up with shifty, quick ballhandlers. For all of James' continued excellence, his defensive role is vastly different from what he did years ago.
If the Cavaliers did target a second return with the man who gave this website its name, it would have to happen alongside a Jarrett Allen swap, too. Playing James as a frontcourt running mate for Mobley could alleviate the issues in placing James at the three again, making the trade worth consideration. Still, trading for James escalates Cleveland's championship timeline tenfold. If the Cavs cannot first find the perfect swap for Allen, then they may end up wasting the final years of James' career.
There is never a time any team should outright deny an opportunity to add LeBron James to their roster, but the Cleveland Cavaliers would have more to consider in a third stint for King James in his native kingdom.