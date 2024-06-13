Cleveland Cavaliers uninterested in trade for Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, per report
NBA Insider Michael Scotto spoke with Cleveland Cavaliers insider Chris Fedor, offering a wealth of news and updates regarding the Cavs' offseason plans.
Earlier this week, the Cavaliers doubled down on their intentions to retain former All-Star Darius Garland, making him nearly untouchable in trade talks. Rumors swirled around Garland's potential move from Cleveland after their season ended and a tell-all report from The Athletic stated that Garland's representation at Klutch Sports would meet with the Cavaliers to discuss a trade if Donovan Mitchell signs a lucrative extension this offseason. With Mitchell likely remaining in Cleveland, Garland's future was seemingly uncertain.
The San Antonio Spurs emerged as early suitors for the All-Star point guard, but a nearby Western Conference competitor also entered the fray. After a disappointing performance in the first round, the New Orleans Pelicans were reportedly unwilling to offer former All-Star forward Brandon Ingram a maximum extension, leading to a belief that the two parties would split ways this summer. With nearly identical contracts and skillsets that fit each team's needs, moving Garland for Ingram felt like the most realistic outcome this summer.
Cavaliers disinterested in landing Brandon Ingram
According to Scotto however, the Cavaliers will pivot their focus in another direction, viewing Ingram as an unattractive trade option. Entering the final year of his contract, trading for Ingram would require the Cavs to offer him the max deal the Pelicans would not. With Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell set to receive max extension offers this summer, negotiating a third for a player with no history in Cleveland feels too risky at this point.
Scotto noted the Pelicans view Garland as a valuable target in the scenario that they trade Ingram, but the Cavaliers might not entertain the thought themselves. Fedor bolstered Scotto's statement, citing that the Cavs have turned down numerous offers for their other 2022 All-Star Jarrett Allen over the past few offseasons. While Fedor confirmed there has been interest around Garland, Cleveland has yet to find a deal that matches their belief and commitment to the talented guard.
The Cavaliers were viewed across the Association as a team primed for major changes, but thus far the front office has stayed committed and faithful to their core four regardless of outside noise. The Cavs cannot offer Mitchell a contract extension yet, making a Garland trade improbable until his representation explicitly requests a move be made.
Last season, Garland posted the worst season of his last three, turning the ball over at a rate unbelievable for a player with his reputation. The former first-round pick also suffered a rare jaw fracture, sidelining him for more than a month in the middle of the regular season. Losing more than 10 pounds in that time and only getting meals from a blender, Garland's production could never find the consistency needed to return to form.
With a difficult year behind him, Garland's trade stock is likely far below the perception the Cavaliers hold for him. Additionally, the 24-year-old talent could have more to offer as Mitchell's second star. Mitchell and Garland showed nothing but love for one another on the court last year despite the roller coaster of a season they endured.
In Garland's first season alongside Mitchell, Darius' impact and production remained steady compared to his first All-Star year. He averaged 21.6 points and 7.8 assists while shooting a career-high 41 percent from deep on six attempts per game. His usage rate only dropped by a marginal 0.9 percent. With the Cavs' ongoing coaching search, the organization may believe a change in leadership and offensive philosophy can return their backcourt to its former glory rather than taking drastic measures and overreacting to a second consecutive playoff berth.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will remain atop the news and rumor mill even after Mitchell makes a firm decision on his extension. Whether the Cavs' intentions to retain their core and improve around the edges hold true or they find a deal too good to pass, Cleveland has shown a true determination to believe in internal growth thus far.