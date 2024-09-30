How the Cavaliers stack up in the East after latest blockbuster trade
New York Knicks
The Knicks paid a steep price for the New Jersey man and were better before this move.
If the Knicks can make sure Towns is attacking on face-ups from the elbow down instead of from the top of the key to the rim, this move might bring in better returns. Towns has a habit of cosplaying Kevin Durant without the explosive first step. Starting offense from closer will make it easier for him to score.
Defensively, KAT can get exposed and his matchups with 76ers center Embiid are circled on the calendar. Also, it’s difficult to recall witnessing a bottom-feeding team like the Charlotte Hornets making a fourth-quarter road comeback and upstaging the other team’s 62-point scorer, as transpired on Jan. 22 against the Wolves.
Towns was the go-to man that night, but amid his team giving away the game, his coach, Chris Finch, thought the appropriate action to solve the Hornets’ comeback was to bench the guy who poured in outrageous numbers for a key late stretch. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau instructed Towns from 2016 to 2019. He will demand more from his new center.
On top of that, the Knicks’ reserves are slim because Donte DiVincenzo, a starting-caliber player, was part of the deal, too. DDV plays well on defense and doesn’t need a bunch of dribbles or touches to punish the opponent. Interestingly, he made 42.5 percent of hoisted triples on 8.2 looks in the 2024 Playoffs. In contrast, the new Knick, Towns, converted 36.1 percent on 5.2 deep tries in the postseason.
The main bench crew is likely Miles McBride and Cameron Payne. McBride and Payne have speed, toughness and 3-point shooting. Yet, the bench lacks quality front-court reserves.
How the Cleveland Cavaliers compare
The expectations are sky-high for the Wine and Gold because management believes the team is “right there” with the best in the league. Considering the personnel and new direction of coach Kenny Atkinson, the objective this year is Conference Finals or bust.
The Cavs’ frontcourt is the sharpest defensively of the top four squads because Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are tall and long and can blow up actions everywhere.
On offense, Atkinson’s system features lots of five-man sets (everyone touches the ball), handoffs and misdirection. This is an ideal system for Max Strus to tire his matchup with constant movement as a decoy and to feast behind all the flares and staggers.
Furthermore, Donovan Mitchell will end the season as a high MVP candidate if he stays healthy. Mobley is on the verge of breaking into the NBA’s elite players club. And getting Darius Garland back to All-Star form appears to be one of the coaching staff's top projects.
The bench is solid but could use an extra piece. Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro will be responsible for guarding the other team’s best perimeter scorers. Yet, the former’s offense can be inconsistent. The latter doesn’t attack well on the dribble- he must add that dimension later. As a result, the Cavaliers will likely depend on the 6-foot-6 rookie Jaylon Tyson for shot creation.
The Cleveland Cavaliers should win around 53 regular-season games and stay in the mix with these four powerhouses. However, this year's competition may be the hardest the Cavs have faced since adding Mitchell in 2022.