3 major takeaways to focus on from Cleveland Cavaliers media day
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson and president of basketball operations Koby Altman took center stage at the 2024 Cavs media day.
After a quiet offseason, fans clamored to know how this team would enter the season. In the past two offseasons, the Cavs were highly active in trades and signings, adding Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Georges Niang in that time. This year, though, 13 of Cleveland's 14 players were on the team this past season. Jaylon Tyson, the 20th overall draft pick this summer, is the only new Cavalier.
With this team, the Cavaliers reached the second round of the playoffs, losing to the eventual champion Boston Celtics. In response, the Cavs built a brand new coaching staff under Atkinson after more than four seasons with J.B. Bickerstaff at the helm. In an attempt to restructure the offense and develop the young core, Atkinson's arrival was a major point of interest in the media day. Atkinson's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets gave him a preestablished relationship with both Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert, and his championship experience under the Golden State Warriors system provides a reason to believe in his offensive mind.
The duo answered a bevy of question across plenty of topics, but three highlights stand out as signifiers of what fans can expect this season from Cleveland's basketball squad.
Darius Garland is going nowhere
Of Cleveland's core four, Darius Garland was the most common name discussed in trade rumors. An offseason article suggested that Garland's representation was prepared to demand a trade if Donovan Mitchell re-signed, an extension that is now reported to have been expected since early 2024.
Rather than deal Garland, the Cavaliers refused to hear any offers. During the presser, Altman confirmed the Cavaliers want to elevate Garland back to an All-Star level and said that "in the playoffs we're going to need that ultra-dynamic backcourt."
In their first year together, Garland and Mitchell were Cleveland's leading scorer, both notching over 20 points per game. Unfortunately, injuries and personal issues derailed Garland's season last year. A fractured jaw sidelined the star guard for over a month, and he was never able to find a steady rhythm. With the talent that Garland has already shown with the Cavaliers, a comeback season will hopefully be in the works for the sharpshooting dime dropper.
Altman has repeatedly echoed his belief that the Cavs' backcourt works together, and he did so again at the presser. Advanced stats show that Garland and Mitchell have a positive net rating when sharing the court together despite their defensive limitations. While both players are undersized, their effort on defense was clearly visible last year, especially for Mitchell as he averaged a career-high 1.8 steals per night.
Outside of Cleveland's backcourt, the development of the youngest star could be the deciding factor whether or not the entire core succeeds or crumbles.