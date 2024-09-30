How the Cavaliers stack up in the East after latest blockbuster trade
Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid is always diminished but still a problem for defenders in the postseason. If this is the year he lucks into a healthier ending, like Bill Walton in 1977 or Kawhi Leonard in 2019, the 76ers might be the strongest team in the East. Remember, Tyrese Maxey is still on the rise and is one of the best open-court players in the world.
Adding Paul George, Caleb Martin and French Olympic standout Guerschon Yabusele to the mix makes this arguably the strongest 76ers team of the Embiid era. Consider that George will be replacing Tobias Harris’ shot attempts and providing sharper defense. His playmaking also gives the team an option for him to advance the ball, taking 10 eyes away from Maxey.
To boot, Martin is a potent backup forward and spot starter. His timely cuts plus his ability to guard up and down on defense will put him in the top seven rotation.
After playing with Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson in the Olympics, Yabusele made his return to the NBA. The Cavs were initially a potential landing spot, but the Sixers were the eventual suitor. Yabusele is a stout and nimble big man at 6-foot-8. His mobility and power can overmatch defenders at close range. He’s a perfect insurance policy if Embiid gets hurt during the regular season and needs to miss time.
And Kelly Oubre is an underrated defender who will likely play shooting guard and switch-marking the point of attack with George and Martin. Having a third long and quick player to cover that area is a luxury that will slow down opposing offenses.