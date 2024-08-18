3 Olympic standouts the Cleveland Cavaliers must target immediately
By Ismail Sy
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a relatively quiet offseason, which has not been a bad thing for the franchise. Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen all signed multi-year contract extensions and the Cavs hired a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson.
However, the Cavs roster is not yet complete, as they have two roster spots open. They have yet to add new players to the team this summer and with training camp opening next month, time is running out for Cleveland to make some moves.
The Wine and Gold could use some more scoring off the bench, toughness in their frontcourt, and a veteran backup floor general. Fortunately for them, they can look at a few Olympic standouts that can help their roster. Here are three standout players from the Olympics that can help the Cavs this coming season.
1. France forward Guerschon Yabusele
Guerschon Yabusele has NBA experience, as he last played for the Boston Celtics in 2019. He has played for Real Madrid since 2021 and has averaged about ten points per game and five rebounds while shooting 43 percent from three-point range. He also brings a level of toughness and physicality that the Cavs sorely need off the bench.
Yabusele really showed off his versatility in Olympic play, where he was a huge reason why France earned a silver medal. When center Rudy Gobert was benched and Yabusele was inserted into the starting lineup, he averaged almost 20 PPG on 57 percent shooting in the knockout rounds. This included a 20-point outburst against Team USA in the Gold Medal game and this vicious dunk over LeBron James.
Yabusele has shown over the last couple of seasons and the Olympics that he is ready for another NBA shot. He has completely remade his game and shown a level of versatility that is needed for a forward. He can play the three or the four but would likely slot in as a power forward for this Cavs team.
In Kenny Atkinson’s system of pace and space, Yabusele would fit right in. He can shoot the three well and can play with high energy at all times. His level of fearlessness and toughness is what Cleveland needs in their frontcourt after Mobley and Allen.