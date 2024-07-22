Grading every decision of the Cleveland Cavaliers offseason so far
Evan Mobley's rookie max extension
The Cavaliers most recently signed Evan Mobley to a five-year maximum rookie extension. Given the fact Mobley has not emerged as a true superstar in the making or earned an All-Star spot, some responses have suggested a max contract is an overpay; however, this does not take into account Mobley's explosive first two years.
Mobley's offensive development has remained fairly stagnant in his first three seasons, but his defensive prowess has already earned him a selection to the All-Defensive First Team in his sophomore season. Further, his offensive efficiency has leaped every season. His usage rate has hardly shifted, but Mobley's touch around the rim and willingness to extend his range has grown year by year. Additionally, Mobley's general feel for the game and intelligence has undeniably improved, averaging a career-high 3.2 assists per game alongside two elite playmaking guards.
Entering his fourth season, Mobley is not a finished product. He has never been put into the forefront of the offense consistently, meaning his offensive growth has naturally taken more time to manifest. Still, the young star forward instantly impacted winning in Cleveland, helping fuel Garland's breakout season. Signing Mobley to a maximum extension is in line with his peers from the same draft class, too.
Grade: B+
This extension is not paying Mobley for what he has already done; it is a commitment to the Cleveland Cavaliers' belief that the best version of Evan Mobley is yet to come. For that reason, it is not a perfect grade, but the potential for Mobley is limitless with the right situation and opportunity.