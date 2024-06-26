Grade the Trade: Knicks set the stage for a perfect Cavaliers Draft Night trade
Do the Cavaliers say yes?
While the 2024 NBA Draft has a plethora of NBA-ready talent and high-upside prospects, the Cavaliers may prefer a proven talent in Johnson who could be an ideal complementary shooter in the frontcourt alongside either Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen. Over Johnson's five-year career, he has posted a career 39.2 percent from three-point range on 5.7 attempts per game. More than half of Johnson's field goal attempts come from beyond the arc, ranking in the 93rd percentile for catch-and-shoot threes last season, per Bball Index (subscription required).
Offensively, Johnson's fit is undeniable. He is an ideal modern plug-and-play forward, standing at 6-foot 8-inches and weighing 210 pounds. Alongside his incredible C&S prowess, Johnson ranked in the 92nd percentile for off-ball shot making. He ended the year with a 1.1 O-LEBRON score, making him one of the league's more efficient wing players.
Defensively, Johnson's impact is not as high as Mobley or Allen but is certainly higher than Niang's impact. Last season was the first year in the last four that Johnson did not record a positive D-LEBRON score, but throughout his career, Johnson has added reliable defensive help. He has the size and strength to maintain his ground in the post and has enough switchability to stick to slower guards and wings on the perimeter. Putting Johnson next to Mobley or Allen would mask his defensive shortcomings while adding much-needed dynamic off-ball shooting to the offense.
Although the Cavs could find an exciting prospect at No. 20, the possibility that they could add greater impact than Johnson in their rookie season is highly unlikely. The Cavaliers are ready to win now with Donovan Mitchell, and Johnson is a perfect fit in the Cavs' forward rotation. Losing LeVert and Niang would hurt, but Cleveland's deal with LeVert last summer instantly made him a likely trade piece this year. Expiring contracts, especially in the pay range of LeVert, always entice rebuilding franchises. Niang's descending deal also fits into this sort of trade, and Johnson would be an immediate upgrade for the Cavaliers.
Overall, the Cleveland Cavaliers do give up a hefty return for Johnson. If the Nets do inquire about the Cavs' pick, Cleveland could realistically ask for more than Johnson alone. If Brooklyn is willing to add Day'Ron Sharpe to the deal to give the Cavs a backup center, this trade becomes an instant yes. Still, in its current form, the Cavaliers exit the draft in favor of a proven veteran two-way forward who would immediately improve the team's perimeter presence and help maximize the potential of both Cavalier big men.