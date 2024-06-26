Grade the Trade: Knicks set the stage for a perfect Cavaliers Draft Night trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers could capitalize on the Brooklyn Nets' sudden shift in direction with a massive draft night move.
For the first time in 50 years, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets came to terms on a trade, sending Mikal Bridges to the Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic and a historic draft haul. Bridges joins his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and and Donte DiVicenzo to complete what has already been coined the "NovaKnicks". Following a crushing loss in round two this postseason, the Knicks have completed the long-awaited Bridges trade and jumpstarted the offseason.
In 2022, the Cavaliers leapfrogged their rebuild by trading for Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell in another historic haul. Since then, they have reached the playoffs twice but have yet to reach true contention status. They have also shown hesitancy on the trade market, not making any significant trades since acquiring Mitchell. However, the Knicks' move not only puts them ahead of the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, but it also opens up an opportunity for the Cavs to chase another coveted Brooklyn wing.
How the Cavaliers and Nets can make Draft Night headlines
Following the Bridges trade, the Nets will reportedly target adding a first-round draft pick in tonight's 2024 NBA Draft. Currently, the Houston Rockets hold the Nets' original pick at No. 3, but Brooklyn intends to rejoin the first round later in the night. Two Nets wings Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith were named as potential pieces to snag a pick, and the Cavaliers need to call Brooklyn immediately.
Now that the Nets are finally entering a rebuild, the Cavaliers could capitalize on their wealth of veteran wing talent and add more dynamic 3-and-D wings they have been searching for. The Cavs hold the No. 20 overall pick in the draft and employ numerous high-end role players that could entice the Nets both with expiring contracts and young talent.
While the Cavs' dream wing target would likely be Finney-Smith, the price to acquire him is likely higher than a late first-round pick this year. Still, the Nets' Cam Johnson has been linked to the Cavaliers and could be a massive addition to their floor spacing and forward depth. Given Brooklyn's intentions to bottom out and restart, Cleveland could be the perfect suitor for Johnson.