Grade the Trade: Cleveland Cavaliers win Miami Heat sweepstakes sizzling proposal
Laying out the details
If the Cavaliers are aggressive on the trade market, one or both of Garland and Jarrett Allen will be on a new team next season. Considering their existing chemistry, talent and age, sending both players to the same team could return Cleveland a proven veteran star and more. In this deal, the Cavaliers do exactly that in a draft night trade that would rock the NBA.
The modern Cavs era has been defined by exciting young talent, often lacking the necessary veteran presence and leadership necessary to win a championship. In this move, the Heat and Cavaliers experience a 2024 retelling of Freaky Friday, swapping their core identities. Miami shifts to a youth movement around Garland, Allen, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez, Jr. and Adebayo while the Cavaliers stake their future on Butler's continued playoff excellence, Mitchell's prime years and Mobley's ability to become a cornerstone player.
If the Heat are forced to move Butler, there is little chance they will return a player of equal value and continue competing for a championship. Instead, this deal gives them two of the league's best young guys at their respective positions to stay competitive with Bam and Herro. Considering Allen's role at center, the Heat would likely move Adebayo the four, allowing him to play a free safety role on defense and potentially earn more credit toward the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Herro and Garland in the backcourt might face defensive limitations, but Jaquez alongside the frontcourt would create an elite defensive team nonetheless. If Herro can commit to the defensive side of the ball and Garland can stay active on the perimeter enough to disrupt an opponent, the Heat would retain their gritty mentality while adding two long-term star pieces on offense.
Do the Cavaliers say yes to this deal and say goodbye to Garland and Allen at once?