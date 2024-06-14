Grade the Trade: Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Draft in decisive new proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers will navigate an offseason full of question marks and uncertainty, but the NBA Draft offers the first opportunity to answer their biggest need.
Since trading for Donovan Mitchell in 2022, the Cavs' worst flaw has remained their perimeter shooting and wing depth. With Max Strus and Isaac Okoro serving as their two main small forward options, the Cavaliers have little ability to play a large wing who can hold their own defensively against the league's bigger forwards. The archetype of a large two-way wing has become the league's most sought-after commodity, making the addition of one in trade or free agency a pricey ambition.
While the Cavaliers employ 6-foot 9-inches combo forward Dean Wade, his injury concerns have limited his availability for Cleveland, especially in the postseason. Wade primarily plays as a backup power forward with the talent to switch onto the wing when needed. Despite his wavering availability, the Cavaliers have found immense success with Wade, making a player of his ilk the perfect draft target this summer.
Cavaliers should trade up in the draft
While this year's draft is not stacked with star talent, it has an impressive number of NBA-ready talent from one-and-done prospects to older rookies with preexisting experience in college or professional basketball. Currently, the Cavs hold the No. 20 pick in the draft but have rumored intentions to move up into the lottery, though their targeted lottery prospect is not certain. Earlier mock drafts had the Cavs selected Colorado senior Tristan da Silva at 20, but he has since risen into the lottery by various sources.
Another Colorado prospect and da Silva's teammate, Cody Williams has projections in the top 5 down to the middle of the first round. At 19 years old, Williams has been compared to Minnesota Timberwolves two-way wing Jaden McDaniels and veteran wing Jerami Grant. At 6-foot 8-inches, Williams has the size to play either forward position, and his on-court impact strengthens his reputation.
With such volatility in the draft pool, the Cavaliers may be compelled to vault forward to guarantee one of the top rookie wings rather than hoping somebody falls on draft night. In that case, one Williams and da Silva stand out among the rest as the perfect lottery targets for the Cavaliers, and they may be able to jump up high enough by taking on a disgruntled forward off the Sacramento Kings' hands.