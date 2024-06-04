Grade the Trade: Jarrett Allen joins former West rival in bold mock trade
Laying out the Trade
With the Golden State Warriors' disappointing season where they missed the NBA playoffs, combined with the age of their Big Three, it is highly anticipated that they will be making big changes to the core of their team to shift their focus on the future. NBA insiders believe that Andrew Wiggins is likely to be on the move. If Andrew Wiggins is indeed available, the Cavaliers may reach out to the Warriors about a potential trade. The Cavaliers are searching for qualified wings to play next to Mobley, and the Warriors would be happy to bring in a young, traditional center to anchor their defense.
Earlier this offseason, we explored another possible Allen trade for Wiggins in a larger deal, but this offers a more straightforward approach.
The Golden State Warriors seem ready to move on from Andrew Wiggins and probably wouldn't hesitate to move him for an elite defensive center like Jarrett Allen. Allen can help the Warriors content right now with Stephen Curry but is also only 26 years old. Allen could help this team in the future as well as the present. Georges Niang might also be appealing to the Warriors as a three-point shooting forward to pair with the threat of Curry.
The hold up for this trade on the Warriors' end would be giving up Moses Moody, but earlier reports suggested that Golden State would be willing to move on from the young prospect in the right move. The Warriors seem to have optimism behind his development and surely would like to keep the 22-year-old wing. However, with the possibility of bringing in Jarrett Allen, Golden State would have to consider the possibility of returning to the top of the league in defensive standards.