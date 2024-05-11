Grade the Trade: Cavaliers add past No. 1 pick from rival in bold offseason proposal
As the Cleveland Cavaliers battle through the NBA Playoffs, their potential to become a true title contender next year could come to fruition with an all-in trade this offseason.
Following a tremendous Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic in Round One, the Cleveland Cavaliers have battled with the league-leading Boston Celtics for a chance at the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite stealing Game 2 in Evan Mobley's breakout game, Cleveland's chances to dethrone the conference giants are still slim. Still, their growth in the postseason signals areas where the Cavs can buy into their core and take a major step toward contention behind Donovan Mitchell and Mobley.
While the Cavs have overcome their failures in last year's playoffs, their former rival Golden State Warriors watched from the sidelines, losing in the first round of the Play-In Tournament to the Sacramento Kings. As the Warriors navigate a transitional period between two eras of the franchise, they will likely be active in the trade market this summer for younger players who can bolster their chances now and be a part of the next generation.
The Cavaliers and Warriors have the answers to each others' questions
After half a decade of constant battles in the NBA Finals between LeBron James and the Cavaliers and Stephen Curry and the Warriors, both teams are looking to reclaim their former greatness, though in different ways. The Cavaliers have built a new core since James' departure for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, but the Warriors hold onto all three of their 2010's stars with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still in the Bay.
Retaining their star players has led Golden State to an inflated payroll, pushing them to prioritize avenues for financial freedom and youth. While the Warriors can move on from Chris Paul's non-guaranteed $30+ million, the rest of their roster should still push them to be pseudo-sellers on the market, and the Cavaliers have a golden opportunity to capitalize on the Warriors' unique position.
If Cleveland wants to leap to the top of the East, they must break the log jam in the frontcourt between Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Throughout their current playoff run, the Cavaliers have witnessed Mobley's ascension as an elite center in the wake of Allen's prolonged absence with a major rib injury. Allen has garnered plenty of interest in the trade market over the past few summers, and the Warriors may join the fray to add JA's elite defensive talents.
Can the Cavaliers and Warriors come to a deal together and makeup after years of a bitter rivalry?