French Olympic standout eyes NBA return after playing with new Cavaliers coach
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made a roster change since the start of free agency, and that needs to change.
The Cavaliers will have to make a decision this summer beyond their current roster, as they only have 12 roster spots filled (13 if Isaac Okoro returns). Teams must have at least 14 players on a roster by the beginning of the season. Cleveland's hesitant approach this summer has yielded beneficial results, bringing a high-caliber head coach and re-signing core players. Still, the team is far from a true contender and must improve.
Cleveland's roster still lacks a reliable backup center and a big wing behind Max Strus. The Cavs have struggled to battle modern powerhouses who value wing size and depth more than Cleveland has in recent years. While the potential center options have dwindled, the Cavaliers can still add another floor-spacing wing through free agency, trade or finding an overseas talent.
During the 2024 Paris Olympics, new Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson worked with Team France men's basketball, taking silver home after losing to Team USA in the Finals. With the Olympic run over, the Cavs will reportedly meet with Atkinson to discuss the path forward for the rest of the offseason, and they will likely add players with ties to Atkinson.
Atkinson's time with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors could yield worthwhile additions to the Cavs, but his run with France could also give Cleveland a hidden gem talent. Most notably, former NBA forward Guerschon Yabusele has gained notoriety for his 3-and-D playstyle for a potential return.
Guerschon Yabusele wants to return to the NBA
Yabusele played two seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in that time, shooting 32.3 percent from deep. He appeared in a total of 74 games in those two seasons, playing 6.6 minutes each night off the Celtics bench. Yabusele's short-lived NBA career made him an obscure name, but his play this summer has ignited a discussion about his return. Per NBC Sports, Yabusele would welcome a return.
As basketball grows internationally, the talent in the EuroLeague and other competitions has increased exponentially. The NBA has seen numerous former players head overseas for a few seasons before returning to the Association, playing better than before. The improved opportunities in European basketball and incredible talent have helped players regain their NBA careers in the past few years.
At 28 years old, Yabusele's time to return to the NBA is running out. Since his run with France, Cavaliers fans online have suggested he could be a missing piece for the roster as a backup combo forward. Other fanbases have taken notice, too. His connection playing under Atkinson could give the Cavs a better chance to sign him over rival suitors, but limited resources and options should not influence a deal with Yabusele.
The Cavaliers should look elsewhere for wing help
During his Olympic run, Yabusele averaged 14 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assist per game while shooting just under 30 percent from three-point range. In the gold medal game against Team USA, he dropped 20 points in 31 minutes played. At 6-foot-8, Yabusele's frame and strength helped him shine under the Olympic lights, but his overall scoring efficiency still struggled to stabilize.
Yabusele shows flashes of NBA talent. He absorbs contracts on the drive and hustles on each play. His inconsistent statlines are normal for a non-star player, but his low lights are fairly concerning. With just one assist per game, Yabusele does not provide much offensively outside of his shooting. When his shot is off, then, he cannot impact winning enough. He shot 6-of-14 from the field against Team USA, missing half of his two-point attempts. Whether he is inside or outside the arc, Yabusele can be a liability on offense.
Hot and cold statistics are not certain death for a player, though. Still, Yabusele's three-point shot is a slow release with little verticality on his jump or release point. At a quick glance, his shot is reminiscent of Georges Niang with a bit more height on the jump and often fading away instead of lunging slightly forward like Niang. Yabusele's overall frame is also similar to Niang, standing at the same height and weighing 40 pounds more according to his most recent Eurobasket player profile.
Yabusele does not provide high-flying, fast offense or consistent shooting. His solid frame helps defensively, but he does not offer enough post presence to absorb rebounds. In the 2023-24 season with Real Madrid, Yabusele averaged just 9.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. His shooting reached 40.9 percent from deep, but he does not promise to offer that every night. When signing Niang last summer, the Cavs trusted in his career shooting percentage above 40 percent, but even a career sharpshooter like Niang fell short with Cleveland.
Overall, Guerschon Yabusele, while talented and an interesting prospect, would not be a solution for the current Cleveland Cavaliers. He would be another hot-and-cold question mark on an already inconsistent squad.