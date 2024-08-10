2 free agent centers the Cleveland Cavaliers should add to replace NBA Champion
Although the NBA offseason has grown quiet, it is not over yet. The Cleveland Cavaliers have patiently committed to the long-term future of the current core but have not yet chased opportunities to improve the supporting cast.
Most notably, Cleveland lacks frontcourt depth. While the Cavs have reportedly shown interest in a bevy of 3-and-D big wings, the frontcourt rotation is absent of any true backup center to support Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Though Mobley and Allen will absorb the majority of minutes at the five, the Cavaliers will need another option over the regular season when one or both of the starting frontcourt is out with injury or rest.
The center free agent market has already grown thin, leaving the Cavaliers with few choices to fill the frontcourt depth chart. Last season, the Cavs added Damian Jones in a trade with the Utah Jazz and signed 2016 NBA Champion Tristan Thompson back to the squad. While Jones had potential as an athletic rim-running big man, he was quickly outplayed by Thompson and fell out the rotation.
During a resurgent season, Double T added much-needed intensity and grit in the post, helping Cleveland track down clutch rebounds and contest on the block. He averaged 3.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game. During a mid-season run, though, Thompson was suspended for 25 games after testing positive banned substances by the NBA. Upon his return, Thompson still gave the Cavs valuable production, but his comeback year fell short.
The Cavaliers have limited options at center
As the free agent pool dried, the potential for another Thompson return circulated on social media; however, a new report silenced this rumor. According to HoopsWire reporter Sam Amico via Twitter (X), the Cavaliers will not explore opportunities with the former champion this offseason.
Whether it is Thompson or another player, Cleveland must find a valuable backup big in the late offseason. The Cavaliers could explore the trade market, including an Isaac Okoro sign-and-trade. Otherwise, the Cavs are left to sign a free agent center.
Jones' lackluster presence with Cleveland probably rules out a return, despite his current availability. During the Summer League, the Cavs added NC State standout DJ Burns, Jr. as a potential undrafted steal. Unfortunately, Burns quickly dropped from the starting five and struggled to show an NBA-ready skillset. With Thompson out, the Cavaliers will have to bring in a new face to the wine and gold to fill this role.
Although the market is not in the Cavs' favor in terms of clear talent and upside, there are potential hidden gems available at the veteran minimum price. Two free agents stand out as realistic additions to bolster Cleveland's center rotation.