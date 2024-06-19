Why former NBA Champion is the perfect offseason trade target for the Cavaliers
By Cade Cracas
Offseason acquisitions are at the forefront of the plan for the Cleveland Cavaliers organization ahead of the 2024-25 season. As the team hit a wall in the most recent NBA playoffs and was eliminated by the Boston Celtics, the future of some of the team's pieces is up in question.
Right now, the team does not have a clear and obvious option at the small forward position.
While the Cavs have held steadfast in keeping their core four together, they still lack the offensive firepower needed to contend for the NBA Finals. Adding another veteran forward with experience in the postseason can elevate Cleveland beyond their current ceiling. Finding that player may cost a hefty sum, but the Cavaliers can find their answer this summer in an unexpected place.
One player who can instantly bolster the lineup and put that worry to rest is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. He offers a blend of experience, versatility and scoring prowess that could significantly bolster their roster.
Kyle Kuzma completes Cleveland's offense
He is known for his ability to score from various spots on the floor, ranging from mid-range jumpers to three-pointers. Though his offense can be inefficient, his scoring punch punishes poor defensive rotations. During the 2023-2024 season, he showcased his offensive capabilities as the lead player for the Wizards, averaging a career-high 22.2 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc. He also has showcased proficiency in catch-and-shoot situations that would enhance the Cavaliers' overall scoring effectiveness.
This past season, the Cavaliers struggled at times to generate consistent scoring beyond their primary options. Adding Kuzma would alleviate some of that pressure by providing a reliable scoring threat and an additional floor spacer. His presence would prevent opponents from keying in on singular offensive options. Kuzma would not have to be a primary scorer or ballhandler to impact the offense. His tall frame and scoring versatility could be a perfect extra option in the Cavs' starting five.
Alongside his scoring ability, he is complemented by his rebounding where he averaged 6.6 rebounds per game, making him a valuable asset on both ends of the court. Currently, the Cavaliers' wing rotation lacks the size or capability to win the rebounding battles against more aggressive opponents. Adding Kuzma gives Cleveland the additional rebounding presence they have needed in recent years.
The 6-foot-8 forward brings a versatile skill set that aligns perfectly with the system that the Cavaliers have started to be known for in the NBA. That system revolves around gritty, high-intensity offensive power and smothering defense, all of which Kuzma has shown in his skillset.
The team has started to prioritize floor spacing and ball movement with superstar guard Donovan Mitchell at the forefront of the action. Fortunately, those characteristics align seamlessly with Kuzma's playing style. His ability to stretch the floor as a forward who can shoot from downtown would open up driving lanes for Mitchell and create opportunities for forward Evan Mobley in the paint.
One thing that may be overlooked is his experience. More specifically, his experience in the playoffs and in the NBA Finals.
In 2020, he was a crucial part of the Los Angeles Lakers bubble title run that ended with the team hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, which could prove to be pivotal for a Cavaliers team aiming to follow suit. Kuzma's potential for further development under the right system and coaching could see him playing a big role in a championship-contending team.
All-in-all, he represents a strategic acquisition for the team, offering a blend of offensive firepower, defensive versatility and playoff experience that could propel the team forward into championship contention next season. Kuzma would not have to fulfill a starring role, instead serving as a high-level role player. By integrating Kuzma into their roster, the Cleveland Cavaliers not only enhance their offensive capabilities but also solidify their foundation for keeping Mitchell in the wine and gold for years to come.