Draft Watch: Baylor wing could be surprise target for Cavaliers
With the NBA Draft only a few days away, there is not a lot of time left for the Cleveland Cavaliers to scout prospects. For the most part, all of the interviewing and scouting is done and will all compile into Wednesday and Thursday during the drafting time.
As for the Cavaliers in particular, this draft can be huge for their long-term success as well as their win-now approach. When the Cavs traded for Donovan Mitchell from Utah in 2022, that cost a ton of draft capital, so they cannot afford to miss on their 20th pick this year. While the draft is considered flat and absent of star talent, Cleveland could add a winning player in the late first round.
There have been a ton of players mocked to Cleveland with their pick. NBA-ready players like Colorado's Tristan da Silva or Dayton's DaRon Holmes II or raw prospects like the G-League Ignites' Tyler Smith or Kansas' Johnny Furphy.
One player who has been mocked rarely to the Cavs is one of the most polarizing players in the whole draft, that being Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter. His draft range can go from the late lottery down to the end of the first round, depending on how the draft plays out.
Why the Cavaliers should target Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter
So, what is Ja'Kobe Walter good at? Well, he's an amazing three-level scorer who can also play some solid defense with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. He averaged 14.5 points per game in college as a freshman and won the Big 12 Rookie of the Year.
Now, all of that looks amazing, but there are some question marks about his game. He shot inefficiently from the field and distance with 37.6 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc, which is not impressive for a highly touted prospect like himself.
Also, as a shooting guard, he's not the best playmaker in the world. He only had three more assists on the year as turnovers and only averaged 1.4 assists. His tunnel vision needs to lessen if he wants to be a more effective player.
However, even with those negatives, there is reason for optimism for his game. He shot 79.2 percent from the free-throw line, showing good mechanics. In theory, his 3-point shot shouldn't be broken when he comes to the NBA.
Looking back to the 2023 NBA Draft, Memphis' GG Jackson II was another top prospect who shot poorly in college. Even after this, he was a second-round pick and made the All-Rookie Second Team in his first season and was one of the draft's biggest steals and surprises. Ja'Kobe Walter could have a similar story in the right role with the Cavaliers.
With his pros and cons, Walter has to provide a reason for the Cavs to take the swing. If the Cavaliers are looking to move Caris LeVert, then Walter is a viable option to draft as his replacement. His upside is immense and could be a great sixth man for the Cavs if he commits in year one. In time, he could maybe start at small forward if he can develop a consistent jump shot and be a better defender.
Will he actually be picked by the Cavs, though? Currently, there is no intel or signs that the Cavaliers have taken Walter into serious consideration. If the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for a prospect with a lot of upside and can still play minutes in his rookie year without risking losing games, then Ja'Kobe Walter might be one of the best picks they can make if he's on the board with the Cavaliers are called.