Draft Watch: 3 frontcourt floor spacers the Cavaliers should target at pick No. 20
3. Kyle Filipowski - Duke Blue Devils
Compared to the other two on this list, Kyle Filipowski offers a more unique, modern skillset. Although he stands at 6-foot 11-inches, the Duke Blue Devil is known for his crafty handles, passing and shooting. The theoretical path for Filipowski could lead him into a point-center role at times, a skillset the Cavaliers have not enjoyed with this itirtaion. While both Mobley and Allen can facilitate from the elbow or high post, neither have developed the know-how above the break to coordinate an offense or dart past a defender with their ballhandling.
Filipowski drained 34.8 percent of his threes in his second year with Duke, adding 1.5 blocks on the other end. Roughly one third of his rebounds come on the offensive glass. While Filipowski's slender frame could deter suitors looking for a center who can withstand the physicality of Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid, Filipowski's finesse approach to the game still warrants intrigue. He has strength, too, making him capable to hold his own against tougher rivals.
Offensively, Filipowski knows how to move with or without the ball. As the Cavaliers aim for a more dynamic offense, these talents could be easily translated to the NBA and make an impression on the Cavs from day one. Finding another big man who can fit Cleveland's needs is a must this offseason, and Filipowski could be the answer. He currently projects to go later than 20 in the first round, meaning the Cavaliers will likely have their opportunity to leave the draft with a steal.
If nothing else, Filipowski will give the Cavaliers an energetic, willing role player in their frontcourt who produces on both ends of the court in a way that fits the modern league.
Each of these prospects have reason to be the Cleveland Cavaliers' ultimate choice at No. 20. With the draft less than two weeks away, the Cavs have likely narrowed their favored selections down to a shortlist, but the volatility in this draft forces Cleveland to scout beyond the normal expectations. Whether the Cavaliers will have a new head coach in place by the draft or not is still to be determined, and the final candidate could have some sway in the selection, meaning even more names need to be explored.