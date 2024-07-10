Division rival steals ideal center veteran free agent from Cleveland Cavaliers
After tackling the two biggest needs of the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers have stayed stagnant while conference rivals buy into their futures.
Shortly after their playoff elimination, the Cavaliers fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and began a month-long coaching search. Cleveland eventually hired Kenny Atkinson to assume the role of the 24th Cavs head coach. Shortly after bringing Atkinson to the team, superstar cornerstone Donovan Mitchell signed a long-awaited max extension to stick around for the long term. Undoubtedly, Cleveland's greatest need for improvement was finding head coach to resolve the team's redundant and predictable offensive woes.
By tackling the biggest flaw, the Cavs' offseason can already be considered a success, but it is far from a major step forward. As the Cavaliers patiently navigate free agency and trade negotiations, conference rivals have wasted no time to add more talent as teams chase the Boston Celtics. While other teams spend whatever is available to have a greater chance at winning, Cleveland has shown a reluctance to creep toward the first luxury tax apron.
Bringing a great coaching staff to the Cavs will not fix everything, though. Cleveland still has clear areas that need to be addressed. The offseason has been a win in the most important areas, but complacency will not win a championship.
Last season, the Cavaliers employed Tristan Thompson and Damian Jones as backup center options, but neither seems to be returning this summer. Thompson's physicality on the post helped the Cavs elevate their middling rebounding, as the duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen only recovered 51.3 percent of all available rebounds during the regular season. As a team, Cleveland ranked 15th in the Association with a 50.1 rebounding percentage.
With two premier big men in the starting frontcourt, Cleveland's rebounding disparity is an inexcusable flaw that has yet to be addressed properly. This offseason, numerous high-level big men have passed the Cavaliers by, and new reports add another to that list.
Detroit Pistons stole an ideal backup center from the Cavaliers
Death, taxes and Ohioans loathing any loss to a Michigan-based sports franchise - these are the three guarantees in life. Unfortunately, the third came true as former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Paul Reed entered free agency after being waived as the Sixers continue to restructure the roster. Before the Cavaliers ever entered the race for Reed, the Detroit Pistons claimed him off waivers, adding him to a young aspiring squad now led by Bickerstaff.
Given Detroit's league-worst record last year, the waiver priority order and the Piston's salary cap space meant the Cavs never had a real shot at Reed once Detroit had their eyes on him. Though Cleveland missing out on Reed was uncontrollable, he is one of many centers to enter the market that the Cavaliers passed on.
Last year, Reed averaged 7.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game off the Sixers bench in his age-24 season. In just 19.4 minutes per game as Joel Embiid's reserve, Reed secured the eighth-highest rebounding percentage among bench players who averaged at least 15 minutes per game. Reed's 6-foot-9, 210-pound frame allows him to hold his ground on the block and fight for every missed shot.
Reed now joins a fiery Pistons squad hellbent on overcoming a historically bad season. While the Cavaliers will still be favored in each of their four regular-season matches, Cleveland's chance to add another high-caliber center to the rotation has slimmed further due to the continued indecision.
Should nothing change by opening night, the Cavs would enter the 2024-25 regular season without a reserve option behind Allen and Mobley. One injury could lead to Georges Niang or Dean Wade playing heavy minutes at the five spot.
Reed was off the table for the Cleveland Cavaliers from the start, but the reluctance to chase talent and be aggressive this summer could leave their previous wins this offseason done in vain. From the contending New York Knicks to the rebuilding Detroit Pistons, every conference threat to the Cavs has taken clear steps forward in their roster construction this season. Cleveland fans, though, sit idly by waiting for signs that winning the Finals is still this franchise's ultimate goal with Spida.