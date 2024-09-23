Cavaliers veteran adds to excitement surrounding new head coach
The Cleveland Cavaliers will introduce a brand new coaching staff in the 2024-25 season, led by 2022 NBA Champion Kenny Atkinson.
Atkinson joined the team after a tenure as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and a run as the head assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors under Steve Kerr. His hiring was Cleveland's largest move of the summer, transitioning away from J.B. Bickerstaff after four-and-a-half seasons. Atkinson brings preestablished relationships with two Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert in Brooklyn.
While the season has not begun, expectations have risen fairly high for Atkinson's first year as fans hope to see an improved offensive flow and production. Cleveland has struggled to find consistency on offense to maximize the potential of the core four, a major factor in the Cavs' eventual selection of Atkinson. Since arriving, Atkinson has presented a positive and hopeful mentality, leaning into his reputation as a player development coach with a track record to prove it.
Atkinson is not entering a failing organization, either. The team that Bickerstaff left behind has already established themselves as a premier team in the Eastern Conference with hopes of an NBA Finals appearance with Donovan Mitchell at the helm. For all of Bickerstaff's questionable rotations and schemes, he built an impressive team culture that Atkinson will inherit. The first step toward success for Atkinson's Cavaliers will be preserving and improving that culture.
How Atkinson is improving the Cavaliers culture
Most recently, Cavs fans have seen a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes aspects of the team culture. In a new interview with Locked On Cavs with Danny Cunningham, veteran forward Georges Niang sang praises for Atkinson's cultural leadership throughout this offseason.
While the interview expands on numerous topics, Niang's focus on Atkinson's personality and demeanor is the most insightful piece of the interview given the expectations and hopes for Atkinson. Whereas many coaches might speak to star players explicitly and slowly meet others, Niang said Atkinson has embraced the entire team and spent time with each contributor.
"Kenny [Atkinson]’s done a great job of having dialogue with everyone and what he expects out of everyone... You wouldn't believe the hours that Kenny's already in there working before we get in there to start workouts"- Geroges Niang
Niang, who joined the Cavaliers last season, has often been an outspoken member of the team whether it is to the media or on his own podcast The Bench Seat. As a veteran leader in Cleveland, Niang's experience with a variety of coaches offers credence to his praise for Atkinson.
Hopefully, the Cleveland Cavaliers will see growth across the board this season. Whereas Niang's first season saw a dip in production, Atkinson's arrival could allow Niang and others to regain momentum and become standout players as the Cavs chase a deep playoff run.