5 Unpopular trades the Cavaliers should explore this summer
The Cavaliers may make moves fans don’t love to improve their roster this offseason.
By Tyler Watts
1. Trade Donovan Mitchell to the highest bidder
Mitchell holds the cards here. He has one year plus a player option remaining after this season. The Cavaliers will offer him a maximum extension when he becomes eligible this summer. If the five-time All-Star turns it down, the franchise has no choice but to shop him. Not trading him means Mitchell will decline his player option in 2025 and leave Cleveland empty-handed.
The Cavs paid a massive price to acquire him and must get something in return if he departs. There will be no shortage of bidders if Mitchell hits the trade block. He is one of the top 20 players in the world. The star will control the bidding with just one year left on his deal, but trading Mitchell would net the Cavaliers a bounty.
Cleveland should take the top offer. If it is built around draft picks and young talent, the Cavs could always package those together to acquire another star. Maximizing their assets is the wise play if it comes to trading Mitchell.
The spotlight is on the Cleveland Cavaliers over the next six months. They need a deep playoff run to convince Donovan Mitchell to stay long-term. Without it, the franchise could look extremely different at the start of the 2024-25 season and that might include several unpopular moves.