10 Teams who could steal Donovan Mitchell away from the Cavaliers this summer
By Tyler Watts
The Cleveland Cavaliers won 18 of their final 20 games before the All-Star break to jump to second in the Eastern Conference. They are arguably the hottest team in the NBA and believe they can make a deep playoff run. The pressure is on as Cleveland’s superstar Donovan Mitchell has a franchise-altering decision to make this summer.
He just made his fifth All-Star appearance and should be in the MVP conversation. Mitchell is in his prime and wants to compete for a championship. He has one year plus a player option remaining on his contract after this summer. The Cavaliers will offer a max extension, but does Mitchell sign it? They cannot let him reach free agency, so Cleveland will have to explore his trade market if the star refuses to stay long-term.
The Cavaliers paid a massive haul to get Donovan Mitchell, and the 27-year-old has taken his game to new heights in Cleveland. Every team will be interested, but these ten have a shot to land him.
Unlikely but will show interest in Donovan Mitchell
Mitchell has some say in this deal. No team is going to pay a king’s ransom if he makes it clear that he will not sign a long-term deal with them. These teams would love to acquire him, but it is unlikely to happen.
10. Miami Heat
Pat Riley and the Heat are always chasing the next star, but their trade for Terry Rozier makes it unlikely to happen this summer. They would have three first-rounders to deal, but one would be their pick in 2024. Unless the Cavaliers value Tyler Herro, it will be selections in 2029 and 2031 plus their selection in the teens in June. Cleveland will be searching for more. Never count out the Heat, but this one is unlikely.
9. Orlando Magic
The Magic want a guard and have all of their own draft picks plus a 2025 first-rounder from Denver. They could make a blockbuster trade, but Mitchell is unlikely to re-sign in Orlando. Expect the Magic to show interest before talks fizzle.
8. Brooklyn Nets
Does Mitchell go to Brooklyn to be their superstar? He is from New York and would have some interest, but this is not the place if wants to compete for a championship. The Nets are 12 games under .500 at the All-Star and facing more turmoil. Mitchell’s desire to contend likely eliminates Brooklyn from the running.
Other teams will try everything possible to make the trade, but will ultimately not have enough.