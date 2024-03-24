5 Unpopular trades the Cavaliers should explore this summer
The Cavaliers may make moves fans don’t love to improve their roster this offseason.
By Tyler Watts
The Cleveland Cavaliers are fighting for playoff position down the stretch, but how they perform will determine their future. After being bounced in the first round last season, the pressure is on Cleveland to make a deep run, but they are a flawed team. The Cavs have an undersized backcourt and two non-spacing big men. Can that mix win multiple playoff series?
If not, there will be difficult decisions to make this summer. The first order of business will be determining the future of Donovan Mitchell. The five-time All-Star becomes extension-eligible, and it will be time to re-sign him long-term or explore his trade market. The Cavs must sort out their frontcourt and figure out their wing rotation too.
Fans may not be happy about it, but there will likely be changes this summer. The Cavaliers may even shop some seemingly untouchable pieces or fan favorites in hopes of building a title contender. These unpopular moves could be on the horizon.
5. Sign-and-trade Okoro if unable to work out a new deal
The fifth overall pick in 2020 was extension-eligible before the season, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement. Okoro will be a restricted free agent this summer. Cleveland can match any offer, but they already have $156 million committed in salaries for the 2024-25 campaign. How much are they willing to pay Okoro?
The 23-year-old is having the best season of his NBA career and should only improve. The Cavs cannot afford to let him walk with zero return. If the franchise decides to move on, they should sign-and-trade him to his new home. The Cavaliers won’t get a massive return, but anything is better than nothing.
This is not the only difficult decision facing the Cavs front office. Beyond all of it, they must figure out a way to upgrade their roster and improve their championship odds. The easiest path may be targeting a 3-and-D wing.