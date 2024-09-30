Cleveland Cavaliers linked to controversial forward again after recent interview
The 2024 offseason was anything but exciting for Cleveland Cavaliers fans. While the core four will stay intact with a new head coach leading the charge, the Cavs stayed entirely silent instead of chasing improvement.
That did not stop the Cavs from searching, though. Since adding Donovan Mitchell in 2022, the Cavs have been searching for a big wing to alleviate the defensive physical limitations a small backcourt presents. Cleveland looked at opportunities to add Cameron Johnson or Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets as an answer to Isaac Okoro's complicated restricted free agency. Once that fell through, the Cavaliers signed Okoro to a three-year deal.
In a recent interview with The Charlotte Observer, Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets confirmed multiple franchises showed interest in signing him this summer, including the Cavaliers.
"Yeah, the [LA] Clippers are a great organization. They wanted me, the Cavaliers wanted me. But at the same time, I was just trying to see what was the best fit for me and what would make me and my family happy."- Miles Bridges
Cleveland's interest in Bridges was first confirmed in July, as Marc Stein reported the Cavaliers were a team to watch as a potential sign-and-trade suitor. Details of the proposed deal were never released, but Bridges' comments further confirmed the Cavs' interest. Considering Cleveland's attempts to trade Okoro, the move likely would have included him.
Why Bridges is a bad move for the Cavaliers
The initial news of the Cavs' interest in Bridges led to a mixed reaction, at best. Bridges' past court cases and controversies were heated topics, but on the court, the controversial forward is still a perplexing target.
Bridges is undeniably a talented wing, but he would likely only give the Cavs the same skillset they already have without answering any questions. Last season, Bridges averaged 21 points and 7.3 rebounds as a starter for the Hornets. While his stats are higher than Cleveland's current wings, his offensive efficiency is questionable. On 6.5 three-point attempts per game, Bridges converted 34.9 percent of the time. Over his career, he has a 34.7 percent clip from deep with only one season above a league-average 36 percent.
Okoro's own shooting struggles were a major reason for his potential departure, but his overall floor spacing is better than Bridges. The 23-year-old Okoro has shown better progression than his 26-year-old counterpart. Bridges' size and strength could alleviate Cleveland's physical limitations, but he would have been another offensive liability.
Defensively, Bridges is fine but not spectacular. Depending on who would have been involved in the deal, Bridges could have been an improvement for the Cavs. But, adding another defensive wing with little offensive upside would have been a regretful decision. The Cavaliers need big wings with two-way talent. The franchise cannot continue to settle for underwhelming options that do not produce on both sides.
If Bridges did not fit in with the Cavs and could not improve, though, trading him again would be a much harder task than most other players due to his controversies and underwhelming production. Signing Bridges is a hefty commitment, and the Cleveland Cavaliers dodged a bad situation by moving on.