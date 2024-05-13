Cleveland Cavaliers injury update Game 4 vs. Boston Celtics & other news, rumors
Report: Cavaliers linked to star forward in trade
As teams fall out of the playoff picture, the NBA offseason trade rumors begin to emerge, and the Cleveland Cavaliers' name has popped up. For once, it is not Donovan Mitchell leaving Cleveland in the news, but instead, the Cavaliers adding another reliable asset next to their superstar guard. After a disappointing sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans will reportedly explore the trade market for Brandon Ingram, and the Cavaliers have been named a likely suitor for his next destination.
The Pelicans will also not bring back long-time center Jonas Valanciunas, leading the way to a deal for Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, a name on New Orleans' wishlist over the past few offseasons and deadlines.
With Cleveland's improved postseason run, they will likely enter their offseason a buyer searching for a second star to place alongside Donovan Mitchell. As Evan Mobley develops into a starring center, the Cavaliers are nearing the top of the East as a favorite to reach the Finals in future seasons, but they are still a few moves away from realizing their potential. This will cost the Cavaliers some team-favorite contributors with hopes that the return will outweigh the loss.
Draft Watch: Cleveland's top choices in mock draft
Following the Atlanta Hawks' historic rise to the first overall selection in the 2024 Draft with a three percent chance, numerous outlets released post-lottery mock drafts ahead of the June 26-27 draft nights. Without a second-round pick this year, the Cavaliers will only select with the 20th overall pick. While the lottery results did not affect their placement, draft experts will be evaluating and publishing the best choices for each team over the next month.
Cavaliers draft predictions:
The Ringer: Nikola Djurisic, Mega Basket
Yahoo! Sports: Tristan da Silva, Colorado
CBS Sports: Ryan Dunn, Virginia
Bleacher Report: Tristan da Silva
SB Nation: Pacome Dadiet, France
Though the 2024 draft class is not lauded for hosting a myriad of future stars, it has a deep wealth of talented prospects with potential for lengthy NBA careers. As the Cleveland Cavaliers approach the draft, they will look closely at various prospects to bolster their depth and impact winning early. With their core already set, another young player off the bench for the foreseeable future may play a critical role in the team's success in the coming years.