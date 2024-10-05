Cleveland Cavaliers get unexpected praise from national publication
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not amassed too much excitement around the league after many predicted major changes and trades early in the offseason.
After two years with a core four of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, commentators questioned the long-term future viability of the quartet. With two undersized guards and two non-shooting bigs, Cleveland's basketball squad has battled some redundancy on offense. In the playoffs, the Cavs' lacking offensive diversity forced them to fight an uphill battle.
This summer, reports suggested the Cavs' core four tenure could fracture early. Garland and Allen were seemingly up for trade, but the Cavaliers quickly denied the rumors and committed themselves to their core. Allen signed a maximum extension, and the Cavs refused any trade calls for Garland. In the end, Cleveland retained the full roster, only adding rookie Jaylon Tyson to the lineup.
Onlookers and analysts have questioned the Cavaliers' choice as the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers were two of the most aggressive franchises this summer. The Knicks and Sixers both chased All-Star talent in an attempt to catch up to the reigning champion Boston Celtics. On the other hand, the Cavs placed their faith in internal development under new head coach Kenny Atkinson.
Cavaliers receive high praise in new season predictions
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus released his 2024-25 regular season win-loss predictions. Unsurprisingly, the Celtics ranked atop the Eastern Conference once again with a 60-22 prediction. The Cavaliers, though, sat just six games behind with a 54-28 standing. This prediction places the Cavaliers third in the East behind only Boston and New York.
The Indiana Pacers and Sixers sat fourth and fifth, respectively. Pincus noted the Cavaliers' tenacity and endurance after a bevy of injuries plagued the regular season. "If the team can stay healthy, it will be among the best in the conference," Pincus said. He also mentioned that Mitchell's extension will remove most of the Cavs' distractions from last year.
Finishing this season third would give the Cavaliers their third consecutive postseason with homecourt advantage. It would be one seeding higher than both of their last two finishes at fourth overall. After a five-game series against the Celtics in the second round this past postseason, the Cavs' sights are set higher than an identitical exit, though. For the Cavaliers, the playoffs are all that matter. Reaching the playoffs is expected, but the Cavs must prove themselves as legitimate postseason threats finally.
Pincus' predictions gave the Cavaliers postseason praise, as well. For Cleveland's best case scenario, Pincus listed a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. His official predicted result for the Cavs was "at least two or even three playoff rounds".
Reaching Pincus' predictions will require the Cavs to build upon their current success. Atkinson's new-look offense will hopefully unlock much of Cleveland's unrealized potential. Mobley's growth and usage under Atkinson will likely be the deciding factor. Atkinsons' reputation as a player development coach could give Mobley the boost needed to reach the next level in his fourth season.
The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the season against a stacked conference with fearsome powerhouses and contenders. Boston is eyeing a repeat year while the Knicks are hungry to fulfill the franchise's long-awaited return to Finals prominence after more than 20 years absent from the limelight.