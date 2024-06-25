Cleveland Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell expected to sign 4-year extension soon
With the Cleveland Cavaliers hiring Steve Kerr's top assistant Kenny Atkinson to be the next head coach of the franchise, the front office will now shift their focus to their top priority of the offseason.
Shortly before the Atkinson news broke, Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported the Cavaliers would offer Donovan Mitchell the long-awaited four-year, $209 million contract extension at the conclusion of their coaching search. Hours later, Adrian Wojnarowski would be the first to announce Atkinson was the man for the job.
Now, the Cavs have shifted their focus to keeping their franchise superstar. After a second-round exit in the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, Cleveland continues their path to build another legitimate title contender. In his second season with the Cavs, Mitchell led the team to the playoffs with averages of 26.6 points, 6.1 assists (career high), 5.1 rebounds (career high), 1.8 steals (career high) and 46.2 percent from three-point range per game. Before Mitchell suffered a prolonged knee injury that disqualified him from regular season awards, he was on pace to receive his second All-NBA team appearance, the first of which followed his first year with the Cavaliers.
As Mitchell enters his prime in Cleveland, the Cavaliers have made it their clear, top priority to keep him happily playing for the wine and gold. There has been growing optimism that Mitchell will sign the extension this offseason despite an exhausting season-long campaign to see Mitchell force his way out of the Cavs.
While the Cavaliers can negotiate a contract extension with Mitchell, nothing can be signed or officially announced by the Cavs media team until July 6. But, news of verbal agreements will arrive as soon as Mitchell says yes or no.
Whether or not Mitchell signs, his extension decision could have major consequences for the Cavaliers.
How Spida's extension shapes the offseason
If Cleveland and Mitchell do not come to terms on a new deal, the Cavs will likely feel forced to explore the superstar's trade market to avoid allowing him to walk away for nothing the following summer. Should he accept, though, Cleveland's second star Darius Garland may be out the door instead.
The possibility of Cleveland's core four breaking up has quieted down, but the ripple effects of Spida's decision may reignite the rumor mill's engine. Despite the Cavs' public intention to retain their core, Garland's representation at Klutch Sports, namely CEO and Garland's agent Rich Paul, could use the media to push the Cavaliers to trade their homegrown All-Star. As the trade market emerges, the Cavs will have a plethora of suitors and offers to sift through.
Still, the Cavaliers could turn down trade talks and invest in their backcourt. Garland is under contract until 2028, meaning Cleveland holds more leverage in the potential trade demand than most stars would have. With a new coach running the team, the Cavs may believe a new offensive philosophy will unlock the backcourt's potential and refuse any trade negotiations.
The Cavaliers already showed excitement in Atkinson's developmental talent. Woj noted in his initial Atkinson story the Cavs believe their new coach will mentor Evan Mobley, and they may view his coaching style as the answer to their two-guard dilemma. Once a trade request is public knowledge, even cutting the phone lines will not save the Cavaliers' front office from being called incessantly.
While the Cavs seemingly hope their core can make a deep playoff run together, a trade may become the only viable option. Not only does the short-term struggle of a public trade request hinder Atkinson's ability to foster healthy team chemistry, but the long-term financial commitments Cleveland would have to make to Garland, Mitchell and Mobley might force the Cavs to explore more affordable future plans.
Regardless, the Cleveland Cavaliers will keep Spida's long-term commitment as their primary and only focus concerning their current roster. With Mitchell in Cleveland, the Cavaliers have a bright future and a clear opportunity to compete for a second title. With the NBA Draft less than 48 hours away, the Cavs cannot afford to lose their focus with trade rumors and speculation. Their priorities are clear, and the fallout will come one way or another.