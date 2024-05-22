Cleveland Cavaliers: J.B. Bickerstaff cannot be the scapegoat for a bad roster
Cavaliers front office have turned Bickerstaff into a scapegoat for their own mistakes
The Cavaliers might believe their starting lineup includes four All-Stars, but these accolades alone do not mean the team can win together. Of Cleveland's two-man lineups with more than 100 minutes played together last season, the starting frontcourt had the eighth-worst net rating at only 3.5. When one big man was replaced with Dean Wade, a 3-and-D forward, the net rating skyrocketed to more than double what Mobley and Allen do together.
Cleveland enjoyed a 7.1 net rating with Mitchell and Garland on the court, but Mitchell and Strus achieved a 16.5 rating together in 459 more minutes. The consistent production for the Cavaliers with an offensive system built around complementary pieces who can shoot and defend next to Mitchell and a big man are undeniably better than any lineup that includes their core four.
Since trading for Mitchell in 2022, the Cavaliers' most notable acquisitions came last summer with Max Strus and Georges Niang. Otherwise, the team has stayed silent at both trade deadlines and has been overly patient to make changes. The coach cannot make those decisions.
The Cavs are entering this summer with more questions than answers, and it revolves around the four players who have stuck around over the past two years. If Mitchell signs an extension, which is growing more likely, Garland's representation will ask for a trade. Allen will reportedly hit the trade block this summer after being a rumored trade candidate for years.
Although the front office won't admit it, the team knows the problem is the roster construction. Beyond the core four, their wing and forward rotations lack the depth to challenge contenders, missing the size and consistency that are necessary to win playoff basketball.
While Bickerstaff might deserve to be replaced for his coaching blunders, overreliance on Mitchell and stubborn rotations, the front office cannot place blame on the coaching staff without looking in the mirror first. The Cleveland Cavaliers have as much talent as any other contender, but they cannot reach their potential next to one another. Once Mobley played as the sole big man in the playoffs, he posted his best performances in his postseason career, including a 33-point showing in the final game of the year. If the coach changes, either the roster or front office must look drastically different by next opening night.