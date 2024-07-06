How the Cavaliers can complete perfect offseason in bold new trade proposal
Part Two: Add Johnson
Now that the Cavaliers have created enough cap space to afford Johnson's incoming salary, they can complete the Okoro sign-and-trade.
For all intents and purposes, both deals are one larger transaction. Once all assets and players are traded, there is no real distinction between the first and second part. Reporting sources will not report the deals as two separate news stories.
The Cavs manage to add their primary offseason target and still have a few million to spare before they reach the luxury tax. Okoro finds a new home in Brooklyn to develop without the pressure to win now alongside budding stars. Though Okoro showed promise every season with the Cavs, Cleveland's sudden accelerated timeline has left his development in the rearview, but this opportunity gives him a long-term solution to develop his skillset.
As for Cleveland, Johnson's career 39.2 percent from deep on 5.7 attempts per game is a perfect addition to their offense. Though the Cavs improved their perimeter shooting last season, their playoff woes have highlighted a need to continue prioritizing wing shooters. Standing at 6-foot-8, Johnson gives the Cavaliers a taller forward who can provide spacing at either the small or power forward position, filling a hole in the frontcourt rotation, as well.
Additionally, if the Cavaliers can retain Dean Wade in this deal, their forward rotation leaps forward in versatility and reliability. Though both Wade and Johnson have faced strenuous injury concerns in their respective careers, employing both 3-and-D wings gives Cleveland enough security to withstand another untimely injury.
Entering next season with Cam Johnson gives the Cleveland Cavaliers much-needed depth. Should they dump enough salary in another deal, as well, the Cavs can still add a reliable backup center in free agency. With the Cavaliers' commitment to their core four, adding a steady forward like Johnson and a backup facilitator like Schroeder is an ideal offseason after a quiet, patient beginning.