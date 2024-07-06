Cavaliers: 3 realistic backup point guards remaining in 2024 free agency
3. Cameron Payne
Cam Payne is less of a traditional point guard and more of a scorer, but his skillset could still help out Cleveland. Payne is capable of running a second unit, and his crafty floaters and three-point shooting could help spark offense when resting Mitchell and/or Garland.
Last season Payne played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers. In only 16 minutes a game, he still managed to average 7.4 points and 2.6 assists. Payne shot 39 percent from deep last season and is a career 37 percent three-point shooter.
With the drastic changes and moves Philly has made this offseason, Payne may not return and will instead search for a new team. While signing Payne would technically be a reunion, his tenure in Cleveland lasted nine games during the second half of the 2018-19 season. Still, Payne knows the city and could feel compelled to give it another shot.
Cam Payne recently made headlines after being arrested for giving the cops a fake name. His arrest appears inconsequential and will likely not cause issues for his next team.
No team seems to be too strongly linked to the free-agent guard, so the Cavaliers may have a very real shot at signing Payne if they choose to go that route. In his ninth NBA season, Payne averaged the second-highest points of his career despite a fluctuating role. He may turn out to be an underrated free agent this summer, and the Cavaliers could find steady production from the veteran guard.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' quiet offseason has still brought a new coaching staff to town. Cleveland also extended the newest franchise cornerstone. The Cavs' future is bright, and a veteran bench leader could help take that next step.