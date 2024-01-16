Cavaliers News: Paris power, bombs away, Mobley trade, Garland return
Darius Garland nearing return
Darius Garland has missed the last 13 games since suffering a fractured jaw against the Boston Celtics. He had his jaw wired shut to allow the healing process to occur, so he has been unable to conduct strenuous activity or eat much mroe than liquids for the past month.
That changed Monday, as the wiring was removed. Garland was immediately out on the court for a shooting workout before the Cavaliers' game against the Chicago Bulls. As reported by Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the team hopes he will return by the end of January.
Donovan Mitchell trade pitch
The rumor mill tends to swirl around a player whether it makes sense or not, but there are some very real reasons the Cleveland Cavaliers could (many would say should, or even must) consider trading their star guard by this season's Trade Deadline. That has led to a number of mock trades trying to sort out which package makes the most sense for Cleveland in a Mitchell deal.
That analysis is worthwhile, even if it seems sensational, so we try to engage with the conversation and provide analysis on which trade returns make sense and which are outlandish. For example, one three-team deal would land not one but two quality players in Cleveland; is it worth it for the Cavs to entertain?
What to Read
- The Cavaliers are winning games, and even without Evan Mobley in the lineup their defense is stout. Roger Straz breaks down what's different and how it's driving success.
- As the Cavs canvass the league for trades, which of their trade assets is most valued?
- Which Cavaliers have their arrow pointing up as the new year begins? Whose stock is down? Izzy Sy looks at some key Cavs and does a Stock Watch.
- Sam Merrill has been magnificent this season. Dan Gilinsky highlights how he has put in the work to gain time on the court.
- Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com praises the Cavaliers' defense after their win over the Chicago Bulls.
What's Next
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN on Wednesday evening at 7:30 PM ET.