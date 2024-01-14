Buy, Sell, Hold: Evaluating the stock of key Cavs in 2024
By Ismail Sy
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a nice start to 2024. Since the calendar flipped, the Cavs have won four of their first five games to start the year, including a huge win in Paris over the Brooklyn Nets. The team has managed to get through the start of a tough stretch without Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, as the Wine and Gold are 9-3 in their last 12 games.
2024 is a critical year for the Cavs, as they are longing to get closer to achieving their championship aspirations. We will see how the rest of the year plays out. With that being said, let's play a fun game of buy, sell, and hold on some key Cavs for the rest of 2024.
1. Buy: Jarrett Allen
I am all in on the Fro Show in 2024. Ever since Evan Mobley went down with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for about two months, Allen has taken his game to new heights. Over his last ten games, Allen is averaging 19 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 66 percent from the field. He also has eight double-doubles in that same stretch. He has dominated the paint on offense and defense. Offensively, he has helped the Cavs' offense take off. Defensively, he is still impacting shots, and rebounding at a high level. He has been the team’s most impactful player to start the year.
What makes Allen’s run really impressive is that two of his best games came against two of the best defensive big men in the NBA this season. Allen had 30 points, and 12 rebounds against Giannis Antekounmpo’s Bucks to end 2023, and in his third game of 2024, he had 29 points, and 16 rebounds against Victor Wembenyama’s Spurs. He has done it against top frontcourt competition, which is an encouraging sign for the Cavs.
Coming into the season, Allen was arguably one of the most scrutinized players on the Cavs. From his stunning “the lights were too bright” admission to getting bullied by Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson in the playoffs, Allen’s place on the team was questioned. He has done his part to put those criticisms to bed.