Cavaliers News: Paris power, bombs away, Mobley trade, Garland return
Don't look now, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are 23-15, up to fourth in the Eastern Conference and just two games back of the third-place Philadelphia 76ers. This is despite being without two of their four best players in Evan Mobley and Darius Garland for the past month. In their last 13 games since Mobley and Garland went out, they are 10-3 with a +7.7 net rating.
What has fueled their short-handed dominance? Are reinforcements coming? And would the Cavs consider trading away their young phenom? All that and more in this week's edition of Cavaliers News!
Paris Power
The NBA returned to Paris for a regular-season game this season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers were chosen as one of the two teams to represent the league. They flew over days ahead of their Thursday matchup with the Brooklyn Nets and spent some time seeing the sights and interacting with the French media.
Then the game came around, and the Cavaliers blitzed out to a big lead over the Nets, led by Donovan Mitchell's brilliance as a scorer and shooter. Spida dropped 45 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in front of the French crowd, packed with celebrities and passionate fans who were ecstatic to see NBA players competing in person. The Cavs won 111-102 as the Nets' late comeback effort fell short.
It was an impressive week in Paris for the Cavs. Next season the San Antonio Spurs will likely get the call to play in Paris; should the Cavaliers make the return trip to defend their Paris Championship Belt?