Cavaliers News: LeBron Trade, Best of France, Rubio retires, Allen dominates
LeBron James trade rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers have floundered since winning the In-Season Tournament, falling all the way to 18-19, in 10th place in the Western Conference and just a half-game above 12th. Last week it came out (from six anonymous sources, no less) that the team was frustrated with Darvin Ham, and specifically with his continually shifting lineups.
That led to speculation that LeBron James could decide to leave and request a trade. If so, would a return to the Cavaliers be a possibility? We broke down a proposed trade that would swap one of the Cavs' stars for LeBron and evaluated whether it would make sense for Cleveland.
Cavaliers trade rumors
Trade season is underway and quickly accelerating to ramming speeds. The Cavaliers are certainly not left out of the swirling trade winds, with various rumors about whether they could be buying or selling swapped with rapidity.
We try to interact with those rumors as intelligently and fairly as we can here at King James Gospel. To that end, in the past week we ranked each player on the Cavaliers by their likelihood of being traded, then discussed which Donovan Mitchell trade partners would make sense if the Cavaliers decided to trade him. We also discussed landing spots for Caris LeVert and whether a Golden State Warriors forward could be a future star in Cleveland.
What's Next
The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Brooklyn Nets from Paris on Thursday. That game will be on NBA TV at 2:00 PM ET. They will then get a break to fly home and adjust back to their timezone before hosting the Chicago Bulls next Monday, the 15th.