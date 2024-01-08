3 Donovan Mitchell trade partners that make sense, 3 that don't
The NBA Rumor Mill is grinding away as it always does at this time of the year. Much of the conversation is fun, healthy deliberating about which players could be available in a trade, and which teams should pursue which players. Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers are pursuing trades just like everyone else is, trying to find an upgrade without giving up too much.
Occasionally, however, the rumor mill gets a little out of control. Sure, some passionate fans are trying to suggest the Cavaliers turn Caris LeVert into Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, but even people and outlets that are supposed to be more reasonable (or at the least more informed) go off the rails a bit. Recently there have been real discussions about Kevin Durant and LeBron James being traded; we tried to grapple with that latter idea, tossed out by known instigator Bill Simmons.
Which trade rumors are realistic? Which are floating off the earth and heading toward space? This matters for fans and media trying to track the discussions swirling around the Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell.
Will the Cleveland Cavaliers trade Donovan Mitchell?
The Cavaliers have made it clear through the media that they do not plan to trade Mitchell this season, and that's most likely true. Still, things change, and there is enough of a logical case to be made for trading him this season that the Cavs have to be speaking internally about it, and other teams are reaching out trying to make their pitch.
Which trade partners are realistic? And which make no sense at all? Let's look at six teams that are being discussed, either directly for Mitchell or indirectly as buyers on the trade market. Which ones make sense, which ones don't, and where will Mitchell end up if the Cavaliers decide to trade him?