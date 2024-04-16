Cavaliers NBA championship odds (Cleveland is a distant longshot to win title)
Looking at the Cleveland Cavaliers chances to win the NBA Finals.
The Cleveland Cavaliers battled injuries after the All-Star break and did not play their best basketball down the stretch, going 13-18 over the final two months of the regular season.
Despite a sub-par finish to the season, Cleveland was still able to grab the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and have home-court advantage in its first-round matchup against the No. 5 Orlando Magic.
Still, oddsmakers are not projecting a deep playoff run for the Cavaliers in a top-heavy Eastern Conference and an uphill battle against whatever team wins a loaded Western Conference waiting for them if they were to reach the NBA Finals.
Cavaliers NBA championship odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Cleveland is +4200 to win the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history (2018). Those odds carry an implied probability of just 2.33% that Cleveland will hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy and are the third-lowest (Indiana, Orlando) for any team with an automatic playoff spot.
Cleveland may have earned the No. 4 seed in the east, but the Cavaliers are tied with the Miami Heat as the fifth-favorite to win the conference at +1600, according to FanDuel. That’s an implied probability of just 5.88% that Cleveland will reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the LeBron-led Cavaliers went to four consecutive finals from 2015-2018.
Cleveland favored in 1st round of postseason
Though a deep run is a longshot, the Cavaliers are favored to reach the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. As of Tuesday morning, Cleveland has grown to a -186 favorite in its first-round series against the Magic.
It should be an interesting matchup as the two conference rivals split the four-game regular-season series with each squad going 1-1 on the road. Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite in Game 1 of the series on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
