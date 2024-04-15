Oddsmakers predict Cavs will beat Magic in opening NBA playoff series odds
By Reed Wallach
The Cleveland Cavaliers slid to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference on the final day of the regular season, setting up a matchup against the up-start Orlando Magic.
While Cleveland dealt with injuries down the stretch of the season, the Magic secured the Southeast Division crown in a strong campaign for second year pro Paolo Banchero and head coach Jamahl Mosley, but the Cavaliers will look to build on its experience in the first round last year to have some more postseason success in 2024.
The Cavaliers have been installed as considerable favorites against the Magic, who are back in the postseason for the first time since 2020, but enter with a host of questions as the likes of Donovan Mitchell has been in-and-out of the lineup for the past month or so with injuries.
However, Cleveland has the talent and experience edge. Mitchell is the bona-fide All-Star caliber play with a host of postseason success in the past, flanked by the likes of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, who will look for a better go in the playoffs after being disposed by the New York Knicks in five games last spring.
Orlando also may suffer like many young teams do in its first go in the postseason with the team’s middling offense. While the team’s defense is top three in points allowed per 100 possessions, the team is bottom 10 in points per 100 possessions on offense, per NBA.com. The team’s inability to generate quality possessions on offense can be its Achilles heel over the next handful of games.
With a proven postseason performer in Mitchell, even if not 100%, the Cavaliers are rightfully favored to advance.
For now, here are the opening odds for Cleveland’s first round matchup against the Magic.
Magic vs. Cavaliers series odds
- Magic: +156
- Cavaliers: -186
