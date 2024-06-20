Best Cavaliers star trade target is reportedly untouchable for East rival
While the NBA world expected the Cleveland Cavaliers to make major changes this offseason, the pathways to those moves have quickly disappeared.
Making no moves is a better option than making the wrong move, and the Cavaliers may have to choose the former this summer. Since immediate reports at the end of the season suggested the Cavs could navigate numerous trades for their core players, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman has maintained a commitment to building around Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen rather than trading one or more away.
Despite calls for the Cavs to shift their core, the emerging trade market may not offer any definite upgrades worth exploring. With Donovan Mitchell likely signing a long-term contract extension in Cleveland, the franchise is searching for the ideal second star to place alongside their cornerstone. Early reports suggested that the Cavaliers could add Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans, but later sources stated Cleveland was not interested in committing long-term to the former All-Star wing.
One player stood out as the perfect second star for Cleveland, Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets. Though Bridges has never earned an All-Star roster spot or All-NBA selection, he has become one of the most valued two-way wings across the league for his versatility on both ends and athletic abilities. With another season in which the Nets failed to reach the NBA Playoffs, rival organizations have eyed the possibility of Bridges finally hitting the trade market.
Unfortunately, the latest news from Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that Bridges will once again be unavailable in trade talks as Brooklyn sits complacent with underwhelming season results.
"The Nets have expressed zero interest in trading Bridges, according to league sources who have been in contact with them"- Fred Katz
This news is no surprise despite a 50-loss season record. At the most recent trade deadline, the Nets declined a trade to acquire Houston Rockets growing star Jalen Green alongside a plethora of first-round picks. Rather than chasing an aging, expensive star such as Paul George to replace Bridges, the Cavs should stand put and trust their young core.
Other wing options for the Cavaliers this summer
With Bridges off the market, the Cavaliers have plenty of reason to shift their focus to a patient approach this offseason, developing their internal core and finding a way to unlock Evan Mobley's offensive potential. Still, non-star wing options could emerge as targets for the Cavaliers this offseason. If New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby exits the Big Apple, the Cavs would be a dark horse landing spot for the veteran wing. Anunoby would have to turn down millions to join Cleveland, making the possibility fairly minute, but he would be the dream free agent signing with Bridges untouchable.
Otherwise, the Cavs may explore underrated, team-friendly contracts with a variety of low-risk players across the league. Instead of chasing another star or borderline All-Star, the Cavaliers could bolster their depth with proven complementary players available for the Mid-Level Exception. This offseason, Cleveland will have limited but valuable financial flexibility this summer. Veteran wings might show interest in joining the club, adding an experienced two-way forward to the roster.
Cleveland has shown significant interest in former Utah Jazz wing Royce O'Neale over the past few seasons, and O'Neale's pending free agency could finally bring the saga to an end. Last summer, the Cavs pursued Kelly Oubre, Jr. for a short time, as well. Oubre reenters free agency after a single season on a veteran minimum with the Philadelphia 76ers. Looking for a pay raise this year, Oubre could entertain joining the Cavaliers one year late.
In trades, Cleveland could leverage Caris LeVert's expiring contract to add a long-term forward to their rotation. The Cavs' draft compensation are shallow, making their trade options limited without including players of their own in the deal. Isaac Okoro's restricted free agency could lead to a sign-and-trade deal to land another wing, though swapping a wing for another wing is a less likely result.
Missing out on Mikal Bridges makes a patient approach and internal development more likely for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as their potential star replacements for Garland or Allen could have just as many question marks or uncertainties as their current core holds.