1 forgotten major decision the Cleveland Cavaliers must make this offseason
Following the conclusion of the NBA Finals, the offseason has officially begun - mostly. The Cleveland Cavaliers and their 29 rivals can begin negotiating new contracts with their own free agents.
This summer is the first in which this new rule has taken place, making it the center of much discussion and confusion. Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), NBA teams are allowed to negotiate with their own free agents, players whose contracts have expired with their current franchise. While initial beliefs suggested teams could also reach extension agreements with any player eligible to sign an extension this summer, reports have since corrected this misinterpretation of the rule.
During the confusion, it seemed the end of the Finals would begin the contract extension talks between the Cavs and Donovan Mitchell. Unfortunately, the hopefully positive news will have to wait until July 6 once free agency moratorium is over. Though signs point to a long-term commitment from Mitchell and Cleveland, the Cavaliers cannot put ink to paper just yet.
Taking the extra time before extensions are negotiated helps the Cavaliers retain their focus on a head coaching search, but they are not without any roster decisions in this period. The Cavs' cap sheet entering the offseason does not include many notable expiring deals, but one of Cleveland's homegrown talents will enter restricted free agency with his future in limbo across the Association.
The complications in Okoro's time with Cleveland
Last summer, the Cavaliers and Isaac Okoro could not come to terms on a rookie extension, setting the table for the young wing to enter restricted free agency. Okoro will almost definitely be extended the $11.8 million qualifying offer, giving the Cavs freedom to match any contract sheet Okoro receives by a competitor.
Cleveland's front office does not face the easy challenge of determining the value of an underwhelming shooter with great point-of-attack defense. Since drafting Okoro fifth overall in 2020, the public opinion on the Cavalier wing has ebbed and flowed seemingly month-to-month. While Okoro has always produced high-level defensive effort and impact, his offensive game has left much to be desired. With question marks surrounding Okoro's ceiling and financial worth, the Cavaliers were not able to strike an extension early on.
This past season, Okoro shot a career-high 39.1 percent from deep, averaging 9.4 points per game during the regular season. Sadly, the unreliable shooting that plagued Okoro's earlier years returned in the playoffs. In two rounds of the postseason, Okoro averaged 5.5 points and shot 25.7 percent from beyond the arc. He still maintained his presence on defense, but any offensive impact Okoro provided over the regular season vanished.
The options for Okoro and the Cavs
Now, the parties must explore three paths forward for Isaac Okoro's future. First, if Okoro agrees to stay with the Cavaliers for the foreseeable future, he will likely not receive a massive uptick from his current qualifying offer. On a recent episode of Wine and Gold Talk, host Chris Fedor noted that players in the same mold as Okoro do not come at a premium in the NBA. Defense-first wings with little outside shooting rarely see major paydays in the offseason. Thus, the Cavs will probably have few rival bidders this summer, and any bid will likely be within Cleveland's grasp.
Secondly, Okoro could bid on himself and accept the qualifying offer instead of what the Cavaliers present. Last offseason, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges opted to take this route. Okoro's reasons for taking the QO differ vastly from the disgraced Bridges' reasons, but he may believe this path is his best nonetheless. Okoro's improvement during the regular season hinted at an offensive breakout that could lift him into a new tier of wing talent. Unfortunately, not being able to sustain it in the postseason severely hindered his value in free agency. One more season to prove himself and risk injury luck may be in his best interest if he wants a long-term pay raise.
Finally, Okoro and the Cavs may work out a sign-and-trade to find a new long-term home for Okoro if both sides believe there is no realistic agreement. In this case, Okoro must be offered at least three guaranteed years, and all parties involved must agree to the deal. If the Cavaliers are not interested in keeping Okoro for the long term, this is the best possible option for the organization, given the financial flexibility it provides.
The financial side of Okoro's offseason
With Okoro's cap hold, the Cavaliers sit roughly $10 million below the luxury tax line, meaning they will only have access to that much of the $12.9 million non-taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. If the Cavaliers are not committed to Okoro, they should cut him loose and let him find a better situation. In a sign-and-trade, the Cavs only need to take back half of what Okoro's next contract gives him in the first season. For instance, in Cleveland's sign-and-trade for Max Strus last season, they only had to match half of Strus' $14.5 million year-one salary. If Okoro agreed to a similar deal, the Cavs could drop their cap hold significantly and gain access to the full MLE.
Otherwise, the Cavs could explore other money-saving trades with expiring contracts or releasing cap holds on other players. Financially, Okoro's contract extension changes everything for the Cavaliers. On the court, Cleveland must decide if they believe the potential for Okro outweighs the financial costs. Okoro's defense and hustle should not go unnoticed or unappreciated. Many games would have been lost without Okoro's unstoppable commitment to providing every ounce of effort he has to offer.
The Cleveland Cavaliers must prioritize their next head coach and fixing their underwhelming offense. Whether that comes via trade, coaching, free agency or the draft, the Cavs have a busy and messy summer ahead of them. If they hope to compete for the NBA Finals, they must endure and carefully consider every step they take, beginning with Isaac Okoro.