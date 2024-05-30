6 best available coaching candidates for Cleveland Cavaliers
Chris Quinn
Quinn has been Erik Spoelstra’s assistant for 10 seasons with the Miami Heat, working in player development (director of player development from 2016-2020 and held the same title at Northwestern University for one year before joining the club) and is now the top lieutenant.
When Quinn had to fill in for Spoelstra, who was in COVID protocols at the end of the 2021-2022 season, his coach said, “He has the full trust of everybody… This is something that he has been developing for several years.”
Quinn’s career as an NBA role player- being on the floor for 3,327 minutes and continuing to play overseas in Russia and Spain- makes him relatable among hoopers.
Kenny Atkinson
Atkinson was a name ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said to keep an eye on because of his experience working with Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert with the Brooklyn Nets. There, Atkinson did a fine job turning a 20-win group in 2016-17 into a 42-win club by 2018-19. He was canned after he lost his locker room and was reportedly “not fond of coaching [Kevin] Durant and [Kyrie] Irving…”
Atkinson's record with the Nets was 118-190. Since then, he has worked with Steve Kerr as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.
Allen was successful under Atkinson and views him in high regard. With his ties to current players and worthy experience, Atkinson has become a frontrunner in the present interviewing process.