6 best available coaching candidates for Cleveland Cavaliers
At his end-of-season presser, Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman said that searching for a new head coach is a massive undertaking. He also said a new voice was needed following the continuity of the recent years, but the organization is “not far off.”
The next coach replacing J.B. Bickerstaff must have strong leadership qualities and a solid X and Os backbone to maximize Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.
The most intriguing lot includes the names of those looking to make the jump as first-time instructors plus some recycled coaches.
Let’s review some of the names looking for a head coaching job… And some are not reported candidates…
Sam Cassell
Cassell has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2009, working with four outfits, and isn’t afraid to hold athletes accountable. He’s great in player development, and as a former All-Star caliber baller, his word carries extra weight with the guys in the locker room.
Cassell has helped make Jayson Tatum a more efficient player with the Celtics this season. And in the prior two, he assisted 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey in becoming a more accurate marksman.
If the Cavaliers settle on Cassell, he could help unlock a midrange game for the bigs, and maybe he could call his friend Kevin Garnett, making him a regular fixture around the organization to tutor them, too.
David Adelman
Adelman is the son of hall-of-fame coach Rick Adelman. He has a bright offensive mind and is responsible for much of the Denver Nuggets’ success over the last seven seasons under coach Michael Malone. Before he arrived in Denver, he spent one season under Frank Vogel with the Orlando Magic and five prior with the Minnesota Timberwolves under his father and Flip Saunders.
Regarding offense, Jamal Murray said during the 2023 Playoffs, “He puts everybody in the right spots.”
And Malone called him a head coach in waiting. Malone added that he doesn't know what else Adelman must prove to earn a chance to lead a coaching staff with the numerous vacancies across the Association.
If the Cavs hire Adelman, the group will have a creative offensive with plenty of wrinkles and misdirections for the opponents to bite on.