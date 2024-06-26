5 Cleveland Cavaliers who are as good as gone this summer
No. 5: Georges Niang
Last summer the Cleveland Cavaliers entered the offseason with a single mission in mind: add shooting.
It was an understandable strategy after their offense was smothered by the New York Knicks in that year's playoffs. With two non-shooting bigs as a part of the team's core, the Cavaliers needed as much shooting as possible around them to ensure the offense couldn't be ground to a halt.
That's why the Cavs went after Max Strus, it's why they drafted Emoni Bates, and it's why they signed former Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang. The theory behind signing Niang was simple: he had never shot below 40 percent from 3-point range in any full season of his career, making him a reliable floor spacer to work into the rotation.
Until, of course, Niang shot just 37.6 percent from deep this past season. That's still a solid mark, but what happens when the shooting specialist isn't special as a shooter anymore is that the rest of their game has to improve to justify playing time, and that simply wasn't the case for Niang last season. His lack of athleticism, playmaking or interior scoring, all reasons he wasn't a more coveted free agent target on the open market last summer, combined with merely average shooter to make Niang one of the worst rotation players on the Cavaliers last season.
Niang has two years and $16.7 million remaining on his contract and looks like a prime candidate to be shopped in a trade this summer. Whether it's moving off of his salary to clear space under the luxury tax line to re-sign Isaac Okoro or including him in a larger trade for a more impactful player, Niang appears to be headed to a new home this summer.