3 best players Cavaliers should trade Isaac Okoro for this summer
This offseason will force the Cleveland Cavaliers to make tough decisions and big changes from the starting lineup to the bench unit.
Restricted free agency is a tricky dilemma for both the team and the player involved. This summer, the Cavaliers will navigated young wing Isaac Okoro's RFA after failing to come to terms on an extension this past offseason. Given Okoros' regular season growth, Cleveland may be keen on bringing him back for continuity and betting on internal development. However, his postseason floundering offense should be at least a cause for concern.
Since joining the Cavs in 2020, Okoro has been an outstanding point-of-attack defender, despite never receiving recognition on All-Defensive Teams. His tenacious energy and ability to keep the league's best shot creators in front of him nearly every possession have been key elements in much of the Cavaliers' successes over the past seasons. His offense, though, has repeatedly struggled to develop alongside his defense. Every year, his three-point shot has improved, but it has never translated to the playoffs.
Moving on from Okoro would signal the Cavaliers' lack of intent on developing young talent in favor of adding win-now talent across the board. Numerous rebuilding teams could potentially steal Okoro from Cleveland by offering him an oversized contract or work out a sign-and-trade for a longer-term deal. In a sign-and-trade, the Cavs could get something in return for Okoro at the very least, but the terms of his deal would limit Cleveland's options in a return.
How an Isaac Okoro sign-and-trade could look
In sign-and-trades, both the team trading away the free agent and the player themselves must agree to the deal before it can be verified by the NBA's offices. A sign-and-trade can include either unrestricted or restricted free agents, but it is more common for a restricted player rather than an unrestricted. Since teams can match any offer sheet presented to an RFA, organizations will seek a sign-and-trade before parting ways for nothing.
With both the player and team agreeing to the sign-and-trade, restricted free agents can choose their next destination and receive a long-term contract in the process. Sign-and-trade deals must be at least three full seasons, guaranteeing a significant future for the player in question. Financially, sign-and-trades are unique in nature. The team trading the free agent away are only required to match half the salary of the first year of the new contract. For example, a team agreeing to a sign-and-trade for $13 million next season would only need to accept $6.5 million in return to match salaries.
Last offseason, the Cavs added Max Strus from the Miami Heat in a three-team sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs. The Cavaliers received Strus for $14.5 million in 2024-25, sending Cedi Osman ($6.8 million), Lamar Stevens ($2 million) and two second-round picks. If the Cavaliers are on the other end of a sign-and-trade this year with Okoro, they will need to target teams with team-friendly contracts who are interested in the defensive stopper.
While this can limit Okoro's potential trade market, the Cavaliers still have plenty of suitors who could be interested in adding his services.