5 best stars the Cleveland Cavaliers missed on draft night
With fewer than two weeks until the 2024 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers have likely narrowed down their draft candidates.
With pick No. 20 in what is considered a fairly weak draft, the Cavaliers' chances to land a franchise-defining player are low, but they may find a steal in the draft and add an NBA-ready talent who fills a remaining need. Cleveland has been mocked to target older prospects with a proven resume entering the NBA. Colorado senior forward Tristan da Silva remains an intriguing rookie, but the Cavs must do their due diligence to explore potentially overlooked talents.
No NBA franchise will make the right selection for every draft, whether they have the first or last overall pick. Cleveland successfully added numerous future Hall of Fame talents with the first pick, namely LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Yet, they have more than their share of draft busts and misses. Looking in retrospect, Cleveland likely regrets not taking a closer look at prospects who have turned out to enter NBA stardom after being passed on by the Cavs.
Tyrese Haliburton & Tyrese Maxey (2020)
In a messy, unconventional 2020 Draft process, the Cleveland Cavaliers held the number five pick and selected Auburn defensive wing Isaac Okoro. Recognized as a project player, the Cavs have never maximized Okoro's potential as a two-way wing, leapfrogging his development to return to playoff contention after Darius Garland's breakout season.
The Minnesota Timberwolves might be the only team who truly look back at that draft with no regrets, choosing growing megastar Anthony Edwards first overall. The Golden State Warriors chose big man James Wiseman second, viewing him as a potential All-Star center who could help retain the Warriors' superteam status for years to come. Unfortunately, Wiseman has already exited Golden State and lost most of his assumed value.
LaMelo Ball and Patrick Williams went third and fourth to the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, respectively. Both teams are still sitting toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
Seven picks after Okoro, though, Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was selected by the Sacramento Kings. In the latter half of the first round, another All-Star talent was discovered in Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers.
While the Cavs' future with Okoro is uncertain this summer in restricted free agency, the team likely appreciates his work ethic and growth over four seasons. Missing out on two All-Star guards hurts, but Cleveland's star power in the backcourt has already been filled with Donovan Mitchell and Garland. There is no certainty that the Cavaliers would have a path to develop and fit another ball-dominant guard into their lineup.